SON to deal with manufacturers, importers sabotaging her efforts

.Says MANCAP is a mandatory product certification scheme for NIS

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), said it will not hesitate to use the full arm of the law against manufacturers and producers including importers and exporters found sabotaging the efforts of the organisation .

The Director General/ Chief Executive, Standard Organisation of Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso who made this known on the occasion of MANCAP Award in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state urged producers to take advantage of their services to better their businesses.

Chukwunonso explained that the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

He said that they will undertake periodic factory inspections, sampling and Laboratory testing to ensure that the products certified today continue to meet the requirements of the relevant standards that have earned your establishments these certifications.

The Director General called on all Manufacturers in the state who are yet to be certified to contact their office and begin the process of getting their certification.

He DG articulated some of the benefits of the MANCAP certification to include:Enhanced business growth and maximization, encouragement of production of excellent quality products and healthy competition through consistent compliance to relevant standards.

Other benefits according to him are promotion of global competitiveness among domestic manufacturers, promotion of industrial/economic development by ensuring that Made-in-Nigeria products meet the requirements of the relevant Nigeria Industrial Standards.

” In its standardization and quality assurance drive, SON has put in place policies and initiatives to ensure value is created for the overall sustenance of the consumers and country at large.

” Some of these policies and initiatives are seen in the services SON provides to MSMEs, which includes but is not limited to:Subsidized sale of Standards to MSMEs.Subsidized Certification charges.Subsidized Laboratory testing charges.SONCAP-Import

” Permit at subsidized service charge to support the importation of raw materials and equipment.Inclusion in all Technical Committees on Standards elaboration.Recommendation of MSMEs with certified products for financing.Standards Organisation of Nigeria Product Identification Scheme (SONPIS)

“As a Standards Body, we urge all (manufacturers and producers) including Importers and Exporters to take advantage of the services we offer to better their businesses as we shall not hesitate to use the full arm of the law against any person or group of persons found sabotaging the efforts of the organisation.

In her address, Ebonyi state Cordinator, Mrs Ugwueche Maryrose said that the state office in its effort and with the collaboration of ESMEDA has ensured that message of standardization and quality assurance is spread across all the 13 Local Government Areas and various manufacturing and retail sector in the state.

She announced that the occasion has summed up the number of certified companies in Ebonyi State up to twelve (12) with Twenty-five (25) certified products

“Standards Organisation of Nigeria Ebonyi State Office since its establishment in February 2022, has been working tirelessly to ensure that products manufactured or sold in the state are safe for consumption.

“In other word, the organization has been on massive sensitization and quality assurance activities within the state for the past two year which yielded the fruit we are reaping in today’s occasion”, she stated.