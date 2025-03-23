27.6 C
Lagos
March 23, 2025
Trending now

Enablers of Authoritarianism in Nigeria

Oyetola Tasks Africa’s Maritime Stakeholders On Green Shipping

Nigeria Customs Service Establishes CSR Unit, Launches “Customs Cares” Initiative

Inadequate financing, greatest barrier to Nigerian-made goods exportation – Expert

Renaissance Africa Energy unveils logo, targets sustainability

Ibas inspects ongoing construction of Rivers Assembly complex, assures completion in six…

Nigerian Bottling Company marks Global Recycling Day with bold commitment to circular…

Empowering the Next Generation: Strategies for Upskilling Nigeria’s Digital Workforce

NDDC Empowers Rice Farmers in Niger Delta, Gives Starter Packs

MoneyMaster PSB customers to enjoy 100% airtime bonus  

Champion Newspapers LTD
Maritime

Oyetola Tasks Africa’s Maritime Stakeholders On Green Shipping

by Editor0119

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has called on Maritime stakeholders across Africa to leverage the continent’s renewable energy potential to become a global leader in green shipping.

 

The Minister made the remark at the maiden Africa Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonization, held on Monday at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

 

He stated that, with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) advancing efforts to adopt the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Strategy, Africa must assert its presence and safeguard its interests. Similarly, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), emphasized that Africa must prioritise sustainable and responsible maritime practices in line with international frameworks as the continent develops.

 

Oyetola said, “With over 90 per cent of global trade facilitated by maritime transport, reducing  GHG emissions from shipping is not just an environmental necessity, but an economic imperative. Africa must ensure that its voice is heard, and its interests safeguarded in shaping policies that impact our economies and livelihoods.

 

“Shipping decarbonisation goes beyond just shipping, as it touches various sectors of the economy and livelihoods. Decarbonising the shipping industry must be pursued in a manner that is just and equitable, ensuring that no African nation is left behind.

 

 

“Africa’s maritime sector is uniquely positioned to leverage its strategic geographic advantage,  renewable energy potential, and growing Port infrastructure development to become a global leader in green shipping. This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to align investments with sustainability and economic growth,” Oyetola said.

 

In his welcome address, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General of NIMASA, explained, “The shipping industry accounts for approximately 3 percent of global GHG emissions, contributing to climate change. The environmental concerns arising from these emissions have created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonization, and Africa must not be left behind.”

 

Mobereola noted that the focus of the two-day summit is on Africa’s cooperation regarding the IMO’s GHG strategy and the basket of mid-term measures, ensuring a just and equitable transition for the continent and enhancing its technical capacity for climate action. He further stated, “The decisions we make today will shape the future of our maritime industry and our contribution to global climate goals. This summit provides a unique opportunity to align our regional strategies with international frameworks while addressing Africa’s challenges and opportunities.

 

Key presentations at the summit include “IMO’s Journey So Far in Its GHG Reduction Strategy” by Dr. Harry Conway, Chairman of the IMO’s MEPC and Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to the IMO, and “The Role of Africa’s Maritime Administrations in Shaping Shipping Decarbonization” by Mr. John Oming’o, President of the Association of African Maritime Administrations.

 

Oming’o highlighted the benefits of decarbonisation to include, reduction of global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, job creation in renewable energy, ship building, research and development, improved air quality near ports and coastal cities, port modernisation for clean and efficient logistics, green fuel production hubs, among others.

 

Goodwill messages focused on the need for collaboration in achieving a green maritime environment in Nigeria and Africa were presented by Chief Geoffrey Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff. They commended the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and NIMASA for their pivotal roles in Africa’s maritime industry and pledged the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to contributing to the overall goal of decarbonization in the maritime domain, particularly within the Nigerian shipping and maritime environment.

Related posts

FG targets 25% reduction in port operation costs via single window scheme

Editor

No going back on Agge seaport project, says Bayelsa Gov

Editor

NPA Announces 15% Port Tariff Increase, First in 32 Years

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO