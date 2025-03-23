Osun LG Crisis: NULGE Faction calls for immediate resumption of workers

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A group within the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Branch, has urged local government workers to return to work for the benefit of both the public and their colleagues.

The group under the aegis of Associates of Concerned Local Government Workers, Osun State. (ACLGOW) condemned the prolonged withdrawal of services, calling it the height of irresponsibility and outright wickedness, as it has crippled local government operations and caused unnecessary hardship by denying the public access to essential government services.

Meanwhile, the group stated that local government employees should no longer be deprived of their financial and career entitlements due to an unjustified work stoppage.

State Coordinator of the faction Adedayo Adekunle and Secretary, Akin Adepoju during a press conference held at the Correspondent Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Osogbo accused the NULGE President Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe of nepotism and flagrant disregard for the constitution of NULGE especially with respect to the withdrawal of services.

According to the NULGE leaders “our dear colleagues and patriots, a clarion call summons us today to review the on-going events going on in our state. ​The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun state has wrongly and selfishly pitched our union against the people of the state in total disregard to the core values and principles of NULGE.

“It is unfortunate that the NULGE leadership has turned the union to their family affairs with total disregard to the leadership and structure of the union at all levels.

“You will all recall that Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, the President of NULGE recently signed a letter to close down the local government secretariats.

Despite the fact that the State Branch of the Union has a paid-Secretary, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe wrongly signed the circular personally to close down the local governments secretariats, Maternity Centers, and Marriage Registries without holding any Congress of Local Government workers just only to please his selfish interest in the State.

“Despite his claim that Local Government Service is no longer safe for staff to work, he opened Local Governments for the purpose of conducting his second term election where he succeeded in manipulating himself to win second term. No life was lost during the elections. No person was arrested and social parties were held during the day and nights to celebrate the success.

Yet, all Maternity Centers were locked against women and children and they were and are still sentenced to death by the reckless shut down of the Local Government Service in Osun State by this desperate politician in the garb of a unionist”

“For over a month now, those who need marriage certificates, local government identification and other important documents have been denied unjustly. Local Government workers who are due for study release are watching helplessly and the local government cooperative loans deductions that usually serve as reliefs for members in time of needs could not be assessed because of illegal withdrawal of services.

“The Osun NULGE is apolitical..” But to show the height of Ogungbangbe’s desperation, he joined the People’s Democratic Party in suit against the APC Chairmen and Councilors thus making himself and NULGE a contending party in the struggle for the soul of the Local Government. He has the right to continue to maintain his suit as a person but cannot justifiably close down the Local Government Service without carrying along all other Unions and members of NULGE.”

Adedayo also condemned the political association of Ogungbangbe which is against the core values of the union and threatened to challenge all the infraction committed in the court.

He said “ NULGE is apolitical and we cannot be dragged to any political issues to the extent of instituting a case against a party that is in contention over the control of local government administration in Osun state. We therefore state equivocally that the said litigation is in personal capacity of Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe and not unbehalf of Osun NULGE.

“Our oath, culture and philosophy are to serve all government legally in power. If it is APC today or PDP tomorrow, our business is public service delivery and not any political party in power.

“It is our duty and we are ready to work with those who are already lawfully at the local government secretariats through a Court of Appeal Judgment and if tomorrow, the Supreme Court say otherwise or their tenure expires, we are still going to work with those who would be occupying the political offices in our local governments, that is our covenant.

“We therefore call on all local government workers to resume immediately. We assure to provide leadership by liaising with security agents to ensure the security of lives and properties of all the workers.

“We also assure our members that all the infractions committed by Ogungbagbe against the constitution of our union will not go unchallenged at the court of law to discourage a very bad precedent in civil service and NULGE administration.

This is the time to save millions of lives.” Adedayo said

