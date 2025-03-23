Nigerian Bottling Company marks Global Recycling Day with bold commitment to circular packaging

In celebration of Global Recycling Day, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC) and the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by advancing its circular packaging strategy.

Observed annually on March 18, Global Recycling Day raises awareness of the critical role of recycling in preserving the planet. Speaking on this year’s commemoration, Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, highlighted NBC’s ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable future through impactful initiatives.

“As part of our commitment to environmental stewardship, we recently commissioned a state-of-the-art Packaging Collection Hub in Apapa, Lagos,” she announced. “This landmark facility is a gamechanger in Nigeria’s plastics recycling landscape and will contribute towards addressing the global challenge of single-use plastics and packaging waste.”

With an annual capacity to process up to 13,000 metric tonnes of plastic bottles, the NBC System Packaging Collection Hub serves as a comprehensive solution for plastic waste management. The hub facilitates PET collection, processes materials into clean PET bottles, and supports rPET production through strategic partnerships—advancing cleaner communities and a circular economy.

To further drive awareness and mobilize collective action, NBC has sponsored a documentary showcasing the evolving landscape and transformative impact of recycling in Nigeria. “This documentary is more than just a visual narrative; it is a call to action for communities, stakeholders, and industry leaders to join us in rethinking waste and embracing sustainable solutions,” Mrs George added.

NBC’s commitment to sustainability aligns with Coca-Cola HBC’s broader vision to achieve World Without Waste—a strategy focused on collecting and recycling the equivalent of every bottle sold, reducing plastic use, and driving packaging innovation.

As the world marks Global Recycling Day, NBC remains at the forefront of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future—one bottle at a time.

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company A.G, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 29 countries in North, Central and South Europe, Asia, and Africa with over 715 million consumers and more than 197 brands in these markets. NBC manufactures, markets, and distributes a portfolio of strong brands including Carbonated Soft Drinks which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes and Limca; Still Drinks including the Five Alive range and Eva water while also partnering with other beverage businesses to sell Monster and Predator energy drinks and premium spirit brands.