Nigeria Customs Service Establishes CSR Unit, Launches “Customs Cares” Initiative

UGO AMADI

In a bid to foster inclusive growth and sustainable impact in communities of operations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has established a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Unit to drive its commitment to national development. This initiative underscores the Service’s recognition of its broader responsibility beyond trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.

The newly established CSR Unit will spearhead programs under the “Customs -Cares” initiative, designed to support national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These initiatives will include; school renovations, mobile clinic activation, food and medical aid, agricultural support, skills acquisition programs, and youth empowerment. Through these strategic interventions, the NCS seeks to enhance public trust, strengthen community relations, and improve the well-being of Nigerians.

The Service recognises the importance of collaboration in achieving this initiative and is ready to work closely with other government agencies, non-governmental organisations, private sector partners, and local communities to enhance the success of this project. The launch marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, with structured programs to be implemented nationwide.

Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, the NCS remains dedicated to integrating social responsibility into its core operations. This strategic direction aligns with the Presidential Priority Areas and reinforces the Service’s role as a socially responsible institution. Through Customs Cares, the Service will complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, while strengthening community engagement and staff participation in nation-building efforts.

The NCS encourages officers, stakeholders, and the general public to embrace the Customs – Cares initiative as a collective effort to drive positive change. By working together, the Service aims to create sustainable solutions that uplift communities and improve livelihoods. As the program unfolds, the NCS will continue to collaborate with relevant partners to expand its reach and maximize its impact across the country.