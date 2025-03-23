NDDC Empowers Rice Farmers in Niger Delta, Gives Starter Packs

. Inspects ongoing skills acquisition, empowerment training in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has reaffirmed its commitment to agricultural empowerment by concluding the second batch of its Capacity Building Programme for Rice Farmers on Commercial Scale in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the training programme at the Kolping Guest House in Umuahia, Abia State, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, emphasised the Commission’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a sustainable economic driver in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Winifred Madume, stated that the programme would equip farmers with essential skills in modern rice farming techniques, processing, and agribusiness strategies.

He urged the participants to leverage their newfound knowledge to enhance rice production, establish cooperatives, and explore further partnerships with relevant agencies and financial institutions.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer highlighted the NDDC’s ongoing collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, to provide apprenticeship training for residents of the Niger Delta. She assured participants that the Commission would continue to implement impactful agricultural empowerment initiatives to enhance food security, create jobs, and alleviate poverty in the region.

He said: “It is important that the participants use the opportunity of this improved knowledge and skills acquired to contribute to the initiative of the Federal Government to boost rice production and processing”

The Deputy Director of Agriculture & Fisheries, Mr. Wale Oretan, noted that 300 farmers from Abia and other Niger Delta states participated in the training, which covered both theoretical and practical aspects of rice production, processing, and entrepreneurship. He encouraged the beneficiaries to apply their knowledge effectively and reinvest the empowerment support packages they received into their enterprises.

As part of the programme, each participant received a starter pack worth ₦200,000.00, along with a certificate of completion. The President of the Abia State Rice Farmers Association, Mrs. Uzoma Charity Ochulo, expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, pledging to replicate the training in their various communities.

Professor Lovina Odoemelam, the training coordinator at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, commended the NDDC for its efforts and urged the Commission to follow up on the training to ensure the initiative’s sustainability. She emphasized the importance of beneficiaries utilizing resources wisely to achieve economic self-reliance.

In another development, The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing training of 1000 persons from the Niger Delta Region in different skills, by a non governmental organization, the Victorious Prayer Network, (aka, King Makers Ministries).

The 1000 persons comprising of youths, teenagers, men and women, including widows and pastors are being trained in different skills such as; catering, tailoring, barbing, Information Communication Technology (ICT), hairdressing, electricals, video and photography, beed and gele making, shoe making, production of izal, liquid soap and detergent, perfume, etc.

The NDDC’s Director of Skills Development, Barr. Lyna Okara, who spoke during a surprise visit to the skill acquisition training centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to inspect the NDDC funded skill acquisition and empowerment programme, commended the organisation led by Prophetess Mrs. Victoria Ebi Agori, for doing a great job.

Okara, represented by the Directorate of Commercial and Industrial Development, at the NDDC, Mr. Anderson Ukeh, after inspecting all the departments at the training centre, said the NDDC under the leadership of Chiedu Ebie as Board Chairman, and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director, is committed to human capacity development, empowerment of young ones, development of the Niger Delta region and changing the narratives at the Commission.

She said, “We are from the department of CID Skills Acquisition in the NDDC. We are here to see what you have, see what you are doing here and to also see how we can go with your centre.

“We are very excited with what is happening here and we are happy seeing that you people are very serious to acquire many skills.

“In the world today, we are in a time that skills can put enough food on our table, if you have skills you won’t go hungry. Regardless of your educational background you are still encouraged to acquire skills because it is something that will keep you going everyday.

“So, we are very encouraged with what you are doing at this training centre,” Okara said.

Speaking, founder of the Victorious Prayer Network, Prophetess Mrs. Victoria Ebi Agori expressed delight with the visit and NDDC’s contribution towards youth empowerment and development in the Niger Delta region.

Prophetess Agori specifically thanked the NDDC MD, Samuel Ogbuku and the Dr. Lyna Okara for his good work, and for partnering with the Victorious Prayer Network in the 3 months skills acquisition programme, which according to her is the second edition.

Prophetess Agori, who is also the Founder of United Izon Tare-Ogbo International, renewed calls on President Bola Tinubu to ignore those calling for the removal of Dr. Ogbuku as the NDDC MD, describing them as enemies of Niger Delta Region who do not mean well for it.

She noted that Ogbuku has shown great commitment and dedication to the development of the Niger Delta region and her citizens.

Agori also commended President Tinubu for the appointment of Dr Ogbuku and for allowing him to complete his tenure as Managing Director of the NDDC.

She recalled how her organisation and other Niger Delta women prayed and protested against the forces that wanted Ogbuku removed from office.

“Two weeks ago, we gathered here with other Niger Delta women to pray for the MD, we know that some persons want him out of office, but their plans will not work, it will continue to fail.

“Chief Ogbuku is doing well, he is a God sent to the people of Niger Delta. Look at this skills acquisition programme here, its being sponsored by the MD and the NDDC. We have 1000 widows, orphans, pastors and others as beneficiaries.

“There are also many other laudable projects which includes; youth empowerment programmes, human capacity building and infrastructural developments and installation of solar powered street lights and solar powered water projects across the region, all these are courtesy of Dr Ogbuku and the NDDC.

Continuing, Mrs. Agori also said God gave her a prophetic message for President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 election, hinting that President Tinubu will be returned for another tenure in 2027.

She said, “It seems that there is a force in that NDDC, that even when the MD is doing perfectly well, people will still be seeing bad from the their good, and they will start calling for his sack. That has made it impossible for anyone to ever complete his complete tenure.

“But today, God has used our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to break that yoke by allowing Chief Samuel Ogbuku to complete his tenure as MD, yet some people are not happy and they are making themselves available for the devil to use to fight what God has approved.”

Agori added that; “While we were still in the prayer, God spoke, saying that our father, President Bola Tinubu, because he was used as instrument to break that yoke in NDDC that Ogbuku will be the first to complete his tenure, despite all Nigerians are saying, Asiwaju will be returned as president in 2027, he will complete his 8 years in office as President of Nigeria.”