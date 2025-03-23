28.2 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 24, 2025

News

Narrow escape for tenants as fire  razes one-storey building at  Alapere, Lagos

by Editor0107

 

 

.LASEMA quells it

 

Ibrahim Quadri

 

Tragedy averted on Sunday as fire engulfed an upper floor of a one-storey building at No 16B, Agidi Road, Osogun Bus Stop, Alapere area of Lagos State.

 

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the fire which occurred at about 8:55am, originated from one of the kitchens of the flats due to electrical power surge.

 

This was contained in a statement signed by Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

 

The statement partly read, “Upon arrival at the scene, LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team discovered that fire had engulfed the upper floor of a one-storey building, made up of four units of a room self-contained apartments. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the ground floor of the building.

 

“Further investigations conducted revealed that the fire originated from one of the kitchens of the flats due to electrical power surge. The surge caused the inferno to spread rapidly to other parts of the apartment, resulting in significant damage to the other apartments.

 

The statement however, noted, “No casualties or fatalities were recorded due to the incident.”

 

The LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully contained and extinguished the fire.

 

According to the report, safety precautions were implemented to prevent further spread and secondary incidents.

 

Search and rescue operations were conducted to ensure no individuals were trapped.

 

Aside LASEMA, other emergence responders present at the scene included, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, police Force and Lagos State Ambulance Services, (LASAMBUS).

