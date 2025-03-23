NAPTIP rescues 7 suspected Iraq- bound  human traffic victims at popular  Abuja hotel

.Arrests manager

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja.

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have raided a popular hotel located at Zamaru, in Abuja.

The hotel is a few kilometres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The raid, according to the Agency, led to the rescue of seven suspected victims who were being prepared to be trafficked to Baghdad, Iraq, for exploitation.

The manager of the hotel has been arrested.

NAPTIP, in a statement on Sunday by its Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, said the raid followed credible intelligence from concerned stakeholders who noticed the unusual movement of some young girls and strange-looking men within the hotel.

The agency said a critical profiling of the rescued victims indicated that six of them were deceived and recruited from Lagos State while one is from Delta State.

NAPTIP explained that the victims were deceived with a promise of a caregiving job in Iraq and were signed off into slavery by two sets of recruiters whose identities are not known to them.

One of the victims narrated in broken English language: “They told me that I will do a househelp job in Baghdad and I will receive good salary every month. I believed them because I think say Baghdad is in another Country. Dem no tell me say I dey go work for Iraq”.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, expressed displeasure over the roles of some service providers in the recruitment and trafficking of Nigerians for various forms of exploitation.

She warned that the Agency would henceforth invoke the relevant provisions of its Law to prosecute erring entities.

The Director General, who was represented by the Director of Research and Programme Development, Mr Josiah Emerole, said: “It is sad the way some of the service providers in the Country aid and abet the recruitment, transportation, transfers, and harbouring of Nigerians who are victims of human trafficking”.

“The hotel is believed to be a muster point for victims of human trafficking to some of the notorious destination countries.

The Manager of the hotel is being quizzed and we have also intensified the manhunt for other members of the trafficking gang working in collaboration with other criminal elements in Iraq.

“The suspected victims are trafficked from different parts of the country and harboured in the hotel. They are further briefed on how to evade arrest at any point by disguising themselves in various forms and answering questions from Law enforcement Officers at the airport.

“Due to the unpatriotic roles of some of these service providers, the Agency shall henceforth invoke the appropriate section of its Law to prosecute them. This is because harbouring suspected victims of human trafficking is also an offence in the Trafficking law”.said the Director General.

It would be recalled that the Agency had, in the last few months, intercepted no fewer than 60 suspected victims of human trafficking at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on their way to some of the volatile and war-torn countries in the Middle East.