Multisub Energy and OHCDT empowers host communities with solar lights , other projects

.as NUPRC Commends coy for the social investment

UGO AMADI

As part of efforts to empowering host communities, Multisub Energy Limited, an indigenous Oil and Gas exploration and production company, in partnership with the Olure Host Communities’ Development Trust (OHCDT) has commissioned a school furnishing project in Eghoro Community and the installation of 70 street lights in Safa/Ogbin bloc of communities, in Warri North LGA, Delta State.

The Abokunwa Primary School in Eghoro was equipped with 50 students’ desks, teachers’ tables and chairs, magic boards and a 120-meter walkway to improve access to quality education in the area.

Speaking at the event Chairman and Managing Director of Multisub, Dr Igho Okotete, represented by the Executive Director, Strategy and Planning, Mr Tega Okotete, commended the rapid progress of the OHCDT since the inauguration of the Board of Trustees on July 5, 2024, and subsequently, the establishment of the Management and Advisory Committees.

He emphasized that commissioning these first set of projects is a testament to the OHCDT’s dedication and diligence in handling the affairs of the stakeholders. He further noted that the quick-impact projects being commissioned address critical needs within the host communities.

Mr. Tega Okotete pointed out that Multisub Energy Limited has also installed seventy 70 solar-powered streetlights to light up Ikeyan and Safa/Ogbin bloc of communities at night.

Delivering the official remarks of Dr. Igho Okotete, Chairman/MD of Multisub Energy Limited, Mr Tega Okotete, stated:

“Multisub Energy Limited is an indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company, operating the Olure Field, PPL – 218. But beyond business operations, we are committed to making meaningful impact in the communities where we operate through job creation, capacity building and the funding for the implementation of the Olure Host Communities Development Trust (OHCDT).

“These projects are a product of collaboration, and I would like to commend the Multisub Team, the Olure HCDT Team and our host communities, for their dedication in ensuring the success of these initiatives.

“We deeply appreciate the Warri North Local Government and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for their unwavering partnership and support in facilitating our development efforts.

“Development is a collective effort, and I am proud of the work we have done so far. We will continue to partner with all our stakeholders to execute impactful projects and build a future where our communities thrive.”

The Regional Coordinator of the NUPRC, Chief Amb Ogunnubi Olusegun Benjamin, appreciated Multisub Energy Limited for the epoch-making event, signifying the company’s commitment to development and maintaining a harmonious relationship with its host communities.

His goodwill message, given by NUPRC Manager HSE&C, Mrs Akpojisheri Felicia, emphasized that the projects inaugurated are more than physical structures – they are a beacon of hope and symbol of progress. He urged Multisub Energy Limited and its host communities to continue collaborating in order to foster a peaceful and secure environment, while also assuring the company of NUPRC’s support.

The Chairman of Warri North LGA, Hon. Festus Ashima, who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended Multisub Energy Limited for their commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in Warri North LGA, describing the projects commissioned as proof of the company’s dedication to improving lives of the people.

Hon. Ashima lauded Multisub Energy Limited for partnering with Warri North Council in identifying and addressing the pressing needs of the people, noting that the collaboration demonstrates the power of collective effort, driving meaningful development and progress.

The Warri North Council Boss charged host communities and beneficiaries to take ownership of the projects and ensure their maintenance and utilisation.

He also assured Multisub Energy Limited of peaceful environment, encouraging them to attract more investment to the LGA as the area is safe for investors.

The Secretary Eghoro Community Elders Council, Pa. Jonathan Ireye, Chairman Safa Ogbin Bloc communities, Chief Amb. Moses Donyebi, Councillor Representing Eghoro Ward in Warri North, Hon. Friday Oyibo, Head Teacher of Abokunwa Primary School, Ovie Eruewu and others also commended Multisub Energy Limited and OHCDT for the impactful interventions.

Other members of the Multisub Team present at the event include the General Manager Administration and CSR, Mr Akagbosu Thomas, Mike Erhirhi, Madonna Iloba and Chris Ashima as well as Manager HSE&C, NUPRC Warri Regional Office, Mr Mohammed Kabiru Kaura.