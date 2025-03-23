27.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

MoneyMaster PSB customers to enjoy 100% airtime bonus  

by Editor0129

MoneyMaster PSB (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has announced a 100% airtime bonus offer for its customers who are using Glo lines.

The airtime bonus is designed to reward existing loyal customers and also to attract others to open a MoneyMaster account and enjoy similar benefits.

This, according to a statement from the bank, further affirms its dedication to empowering Nigerians to master their money via efficient offers that make every naira count. This new offer is sequel to the 100MB and 10% data bonus offers which were launched recently.

The promotional offer is available only to customers who use their Glo lines to access the bank’s various banking channels, including the MoneyMaster PSB app, USSD banking code *995# and MoneyMaster PSB Web banking.

According to Williams Akalumhe, the Acting CEO of MoneyMaster, “the introduction of the 100% airtime bonus offer underpins our decision to support our customers in getting best reward for their hard-earned money. We shall continue to work with strategic partners and build alliances that support our quest to consistently deliver a bouquet of lifestyle benefits to our growing customer base”.

The bank’s Head, Business Development, Julius Arhebun, noted that “the 100% airtime bonus will delight our customers as it saves them cost on communication and keeps them connected to interact with others or do business”.

The 100% airtime offer is expected to run until May 2025.

