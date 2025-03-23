March 23, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Kalu urges Nigerian Universities to close gap between Academia and real-world challenge to drive national progress

by Peter Anayo0124

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has stated that Nigerian universities must close the gap between academia and real-world challenges to drive national progress.

 

Speaking at the University of Calabar’s 50th anniversary, 37th convocation lecture and award ceremonies in Calabar, he stressed the need for education to go beyond theory.

 

He urged institutions to become catalysts for societal development both in physical communities and the digital space.

 

He called on Nigerian business leaders to support universities through internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship programs.

 

Highlighting the rapid impact of AI and automation, Kalu cited World Economic Forum projections that AI will displace 85 million jobs by 2025 while creating 97 million new roles.

 

 

He said the new roles would be in fields such as AI ethics, cybersecurity, and sustainability. However, he noted that many Nigerian universities are failing to prepare students for these emerging careers.

 

He challenged institutions to integrate AI-driven solutions into their curricula and ensure lecturers are retrained to keep pace with technological advancements.

 

Speaking after receiving his award, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio stated that, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision, his policies are timely and will transform the country.

 

He acknowledged current challenges but assured that within the next one to two years, Nigerians would see significant progress.

 

He emphasized that Nigeria will move towards self-sufficiency by producing what it consumes and consuming what it produces, noting that this is the foundation upon which great nations are built.

 

Earlier in their remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Prof. Eka Braide, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, highlighted the importance of community service and active engagement in universities to ensure that academic work remains relevant to societal needs and contributes to sustainable development.

 

They emphasized that without connecting university activities to real-world challenges, meaningful progress would be hindered.

 

