27.6 C
Lagos
March 23, 2025
Trending now

Enablers of Authoritarianism in Nigeria

Oyetola Tasks Africa’s Maritime Stakeholders On Green Shipping

Nigeria Customs Service Establishes CSR Unit, Launches “Customs Cares” Initiative

Inadequate financing, greatest barrier to Nigerian-made goods exportation – Expert

Renaissance Africa Energy unveils logo, targets sustainability

Ibas inspects ongoing construction of Rivers Assembly complex, assures completion in six…

Nigerian Bottling Company marks Global Recycling Day with bold commitment to circular…

Empowering the Next Generation: Strategies for Upskilling Nigeria’s Digital Workforce

NDDC Empowers Rice Farmers in Niger Delta, Gives Starter Packs

MoneyMaster PSB customers to enjoy 100% airtime bonus  

Champion Newspapers LTD
Maritime

Inadequate financing, greatest barrier to Nigerian-made goods exportation – Expert

by Editor098

 

The Treasurer of the Oyo State Shippers Association, Mrs Aminat Animashaun, has identified the lack of access to adequate finance as the main barrier to exporting Nigerian-made goods.

Animashaun stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to her, high interest rates on loans have been crippling the exportation of made-in-Nigeria goods.

She called on the government to ensure entrepreneurs have access to loans at a single-digit interest rate to encourage more people to go into the production of exportable Nigerian-made goods.

“If the government can reduce the high interest rates, it will reduce the overall cost of locally made goods.

“This will make Nigerian goods competitive in terms of pricing, such that imported goods will not be cheaper than locally made goods and the quality will be the same, if not more,” she said.

Animashaun, the Chief Executive Officer of De’rayo Vocational Limited, also pointed out poor infrastructure, such as unstable power supply and transportation as other challenges.

She called on the government to support the production sector with good infrastructure like a good road network.

She also called for reduced logistics fees and the cost of trade certification.

According to her, if the government would create trade houses in different countries, it would attract buyers to Made-in-Nigeria products.

“By addressing these challenges, the government can create a more conducive environment for exporters, enabling us to compete globally and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth,” Animashaun said. (

Related posts

NPA pursuing port modernization agenda to optimize AfCFTA benefits– Dantsoho

Peter Anayo

Appraising the laudable reforms at NPA

Editor

Apapa Customs revenue collection hits N2trn– Comptroller

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO