27.6 C
Lagos
March 23, 2025
Trending now

Enablers of Authoritarianism in Nigeria

Oyetola Tasks Africa’s Maritime Stakeholders On Green Shipping

Nigeria Customs Service Establishes CSR Unit, Launches “Customs Cares” Initiative

Inadequate financing, greatest barrier to Nigerian-made goods exportation – Expert

Renaissance Africa Energy unveils logo, targets sustainability

Ibas inspects ongoing construction of Rivers Assembly complex, assures completion in six…

Nigerian Bottling Company marks Global Recycling Day with bold commitment to circular…

Empowering the Next Generation: Strategies for Upskilling Nigeria’s Digital Workforce

NDDC Empowers Rice Farmers in Niger Delta, Gives Starter Packs

MoneyMaster PSB customers to enjoy 100% airtime bonus  

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest newsPolitics

Ibas inspects ongoing construction of Rivers Assembly complex, assures completion in six months

by Editor0111

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

 

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd), has advised the contractor handling the building of the State Assembly Complex project to speed up work and deliver it as mutually agreed.

 

Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) insisted that part of his mandate included restoring full and effective legislative activities in the State.

 

The Sole Administrator gave the charge when he visited to inspect the ongoing reconstruction work on the new Assembly Complex, located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Saturday.

 

Awarded to Monier Construction Company (MCC), Limited, work has advanced commendably on the project that has about 34 en- suite offices on a two-storey building with elevator, gallery, meeting rooms and conference hall.

 

Vice Admiral Ibas(rtd), accompanied by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, was conducted round the site by the General Manager of MCC, Engr Omaka Oko.

 

The Sole Administrator explained that in the last two days of assumption of duties, he had noticed a missing pillar in the State governance structure, and is determined to ensure that there is a place for effective legislative activities after six months.

 

Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) said:”I had been at the Executive arm of the State governance structure and one of the pillars that is missing for now is the legislature and for them to function effectively, they also need a place to work from.

 

“And perhaps, I am yet to be sure that work is going on as expected, so that by the end of the six months, this place will be ready for those who need to use it. I think basically that is what it is.

 

“They (contractor) have a schedule and they have timelines that I believe they will like to adhere to. I think the State has done its own bit by providing the necessary funds, I was brief. So the onus is on them to make sure that they keep to the terms.”

 

Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) emphasised that he was appointed in the first place, to  maintain law and order, which will enable the State to go back to what it is supposed to be.

Related posts

We will continue devoting time, resources for families of fallen heroes-Governor Mutfwang 

Peter Anayo

Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun boundary crisis: Osun Govt inaugurates 100-member resolution committee  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Akpoti-Uduaghan: Law firm disowns letter trending on social media

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO