Hyde Energy Commissions New State-of-the-Art Gas Plant in Lagos

…Strengthening Access to Cleaner Energy Solutions Nationwide

Hyde Energy, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies, has officially commissioned its new 10MT Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility at Ojo Cantonment, Lagos. This milestone is part of Hyde Energy’s commitment to expanding access to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions, reducing reliance on traditional fuels, and enhancing energy security in Lagos and beyond.

The commissioning of this facility marks another significant step in Hyde Energy’s strategic partnership with the Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee (NAWLG). This collaboration is aimed at developing essential energy infrastructure to improve the well-being of men and women of Nigeria’s armed forces and the public across Nigeria. The Ojo facility follows the successful launch of LPG plants in Jaji and Ribadu Barracks, Kaduna State, with capacities of 40MT and 10MT, respectively, underscoring Hyde Energy’s commitment to bridging the energy gap.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Oladimeji Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Hyde Energy, emphasized the impact of the new plant on energy accessibility and sustainability.

“Today marks another bold step towards expanding energy access in military and civilian communities alike. This facility is designed not only to serve the residents of this cantonment – the brave soldiers, officers, and their families – but also to cater to the energy needs of the general public in Ojo and its environs. It stands as a beacon of progress, symbolizing our commitment to nation-building and community development,” he said.

Edwards further emphasized Hyde Energy’s commitment to safety and operational excellence, noting that “safety is paramount in the handling and distribution of LPG, and we have implemented rigorous safety protocols to safeguard both the facility and its users. The personnel who will operate this plant have been fully trained and equipped with the necessary skills to ensure efficient and safe operations.”

The Chief of Army Staff, represented by Maj Gen H. Wesley, acknowledged the positive impact of the partnership between Hyde Energy and the Nigerian Army. “With plants in Jaji, Ribadu and Ikeja Cantonments, and more facilities currently under construction, we are excited that this partnership is gradually yielding positive results. Through NAWLG, Hyde Energy is playing a crucial role in serving the men and women of Nigeria’s armed forces with reliable and clean energy solutions.”

The Ojo LPG facility is expected to play a crucial role in reducing reliance on traditional fuels such as firewood and kerosene, which pose environmental and health risks. By bolstering local supply chains and improving distribution networks, the plant will offer residents and businesses a reliable and eco-friendly energy alternative.

Hyde Energy’s investment in modern infrastructure extends beyond this commissioning. With a robust fleet of LPG trucks and numerous LPG facilities across Nigeria, the company continues to deliver high-quality energy solutions efficiently and reliably.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts that made the project possible, Edwards expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army and NAWLG for their unwavering support. “Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental in the success of this project. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for his visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian Army and their families.”

With presence in major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Makurdi, Nassarawa and Calabar, Hyde Energy remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive economic growth and sustainability. The commissioning of the Ojo gas plant is yet another testament to the company’s dedication to addressing Nigeria’s evolving energy needs through strategic infrastructure development.

About Hyde Energy:

Hyde Energy is a global energy trading company with a downstream network. Renowned for its commitment to providing reliable energy solutions, the company makes good use of its people’s expertise, who have extensive technical and practical knowledge of the West and Central African oil-producing regions. Over the years, Hyde Energy has gained a reputation for delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a trusted brand in the energy sector, providing innovative solutions for customers in various industries across Sub-Saharan Africa.