Glo Foundation Distributes Food, Other Valuable Items in Lagos, Other Cities to Follow 

In a bid to alleviate food insecurity and support the underprivileged, Glo Foundation has embarked on a nationwide food initiative, distributing food items and other essentials to thousands of residents in Ilaje community, Bariga, Lagos State.

The event, which was held in partnership with Lagos Food Bank at the Love Lagos Jetty in Bariga, brought joy and relief to the recipients, mostly women. Each food pack contained a variety of items, including rice, garri, spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, toothbrushes, sardines, salt, vegetable oil, and seasoning cubes and was presented to overjoyed women who, in appreciation of the gesture sang and prayed for Glo Foundation.

According to Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Globacom, the initiative is part of the Foundation’s commitment to empowering families and caring for the underprivileged. She explained that the project will be extended to other parts of the country, impacting different sectors positively.

Beneficiaries praised Glo Foundation for the thoughtful intervention, with many expressing gratitude for the timely provision. Abiola Oladunjoye, an unemployed woman, said, “I really appreciate. May the Almighty continue to protect the company and may it continue to grow. I pray for more success for you all and the company itself for remembering us here”.

Also Amarachi Peter, a cook, and Eunice Kehinde, a hairdresser, also commended Glo Foundation for bringing relief to the community.

It is not easy for my family to feed these days. With this food pack from Glo, we are sure of what to eat for some weeks”, Kehinde noted, and commended Glo Foundation for considering the community in the food drive initiative.

Michael Sunbola, Executive Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, in his speech lauded Globacom’s investment in the food drive and called on other corporate bodies to support the initiative.

The Glo Foundation train will move to another community in Lagos next Saturday, as part of its nationwide food initiative aimed at touching the lives of the underprivileged.