Farmers seek adherence to NiMET’s predictions to avert food insecurity

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has warned local farmers to adhere to the directives and predictions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) before the commencement of the

AFAN Chairman, Lagos State and Southwest zone, Mr. Femi Oke, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that there have been concerns of crop harvests in 2025, due to the delay in planting season caused by climate change.

Oke, however, noted that local farmers could still meet up with the yearly crop productivity output with strict adherence to NiMet’s directives and predictions on the changing climatic conditions.

“Reports on weather conditions from the NiMet have indicated flooding in the mid and later part of the year.

“Local farmers have also been advised not to rely on the first rains for crop cultivation.

“So, our counsel to our farmers is that we should not be too eager to plant because there is going to be much rain.

“Just like it happened some years ago, the rains may be late in coming but we should be expecting more of it around May and June,” Oke said.

The AFAN chairman said land preparations for crop cultivation should begin in earnest expectations of consistent rainfall.

“However, land preparation must have begun since December 2024, for crop farmers on our arable land spaces.

“Also, for farmers that already have plantations, there is no need to worry over the late rains, all they need to do is to plough and arrow the land to cultivate more.

“We can still embark on land preparation till April but we urge farmers not to commence planting until the rains are steady.

“The only farmers that can safely commence planting this year are those that have irrigation systems or those in swampy or marshy land area.

“The climate condition we are currently experiencing is still in order with what NiMet has predicted earlier this year.

“As the chairman of AFAN in the Southwest, we can still meet up a robust harvest in 2025, we are still in order,” he said.

He also commended NiMet for its prompt guidance to local farmers, while urging the agency to disseminate its directives in various local dialects for enlightenment of local farmers.

“We want to commend NiMet for guiding local farmers with relevant information as regards planting season this year.

“We, however, seek the dissemination of these relevant information to farmers in our local dialects like Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Efik and other languages for the comprehension of local farmers.

“We urge our farmers to strictly adhere and depend on relevant information and directives from NiMeT before planting,” he said.