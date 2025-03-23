Development: HATOMSA to partner Southeast Dev. Commission

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Facts emerged at the weekend that Heavy Truck Owners, Marketers and Suppliers Association, HATOMSA, will partner with the newly established Southeast Development Commission for rapid infrastructural development of the zone.

Dr. Alban Igwe, chairman, the Anambra State Multimodal Transport Committee and member, United Nations Advisory Committee on Trade and Transport Locations, made this disclosure in Onitsha, Anambra State while expressing satisfaction with the inauguration of Southeast zone of HOTAMSA.

According to him, the two will work hand in hand to explore the various potentials of the zone thereby creatingan enabling environment for job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths now roaming the streets.

He commended the Federal Government for the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission adding that it is one of the good things that had happened to the zone.

Stressing the importance of HATOMSA to the zone he also stated that there are only two important essentials to human life and named them to include, “Transportation and Medicine, stating that one can not do without transportation.

To buttress his point he stated that in all that man does the first thing is movement that has to do with transportation adding, “If one is sick it is transport that will take him to the hospital before the administration of drugs to the patient.”

On the inauguration of Southeast headquarters of HATOMSA in Onitsha he stated that Anambra is the hub of business activities that requires transportation and urged members to see the project as very vital and serious reminding them that with the introduction of Southeast Development Commission, most of the potentials in the zone will be harnessed.

“Southeast Development Commission will play a major role, especially in transportation. Nigeria is a gas economy and bulk of it is from the Southeast zone. Southeast is where you can have the highest number of human resources, very exportable ones.

“A lot of resources are in the Southeast zone, coal, markets, industries, seaports, among others . Potentials of this region make us proud. Anambra has the largest number of billionaires and takes first position in all human endeavors in the zone and by extension Nigeria,” he explained further

Recall that the National Chairman, Project Management and Implementation, Heavy Truck Owners, Marketers, and Suppliers Association, HATOMSA, Chief Greg Chinonyelum Nwerem, during the inauguration of Southeast zone of HATOMSA in Onitsha, expressed regret that Nigeria has not harnessed the gold in the transport sector pointing out that with the formation of HATOMSA, the gold will be harnessed to the advantage of the three tiers of government, drivers, transporters and Nigerians in general.

“We are going to unveil the gold in the transport sector and we are going to also fight the multiple levies that deter smooth running of the transport sector.

These multiple illegal levies will not continue under my watch. We have an enforcement team that uses modern technology devices for enforcement.

“Multiple levies reap up the gains in the transport system and the government is trying its best and can not do it alone. It cannot fight the war against multiple levies as it is occupied with scores of other bothering engagements.

“In what ever we do it has to do with transport, so transportation has all round connection and its smooth running will better the Nigerian economy, that is why we are here to inaugurate the Southeast zonal headquarters of HATOMSA as Onitsha is the commercial hub of business activities in the Southeast zone,” he disclosed.

Earlier in his address, the Southeast legal adviser, Chukwuma Eze, disclosed that the new zonal headquarters has all the necessary equipment to help it function to capacity.

“This organization is formed to better the welfare of all, including our drivers,all road users and government at all levels. To harness the potentials in the transport sector and improve on the nations economy,” he further explained.

The Southeast coordinator, Dr. Arthur Anthony Okeyika, who is the CEO of Green Energy Group that is a conglomerate of eight companies, disclosed that HATOMSA is all about service to the people which include revenue and empowerment for better living.

“This organization is also formed to have a unified body that will assist in the welfare of its members and society as the government is too preoccupied to attend to other pressing needs of the people,” he revealed..

The Director of Media for the planning Committee, Hon. Dr. Alih Barnabas, who is the CEO, Aliban De Great Industry Ltd, Onitsha, expressed satisfaction with the inauguration and described it as a welcome development.

“The inauguration will also inspire scores to participate fully in the transport sector in the Southeast as this body can assure them of protection in the course of doing their transport business,” he stated.

Speaking, an executive member of HATOMSA in Southeast, Ambassador Dr. Francis Chukwuka, said that the zone will create employment and better the welfare of their drivers lamenting that they do not give retirement benefits like pension and health insurance schemes for suck drivers.

“So we want to assist them by creating these benefits as human beings, they should not be isolated because they play a key role,” he affirmed.

