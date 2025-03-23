Chief Imam tasks Muslim faithful’s on prayers for Nigeria socioeconomic progress, prosperity, peace

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chief Imam of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Husein Eleje has tasked Muslim faithful on prayers for Nigeria’s socioeconomic progress, prosperity and peace.

Eleje gave the task in Enugu even as the fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan entered its 22nd day.

He called on Muslims to use the last 10 days of fasting, when the mercies and bounties of Almighty Allah are opened to mankind, to direct prayers on Allah’s intervention in the country’s political and socioeconomic challenges.

The cleric said, “Praying for one’s country and society is one of the sole duties or tasks placed on every individual in Islam.

“Once you finish praying for Almighty Allah’s blessings, protection and goodness to yourself, you must also pray for the nation.

“When you are praying for the good of other human beings and your neigbours, you are also praying for the good and progress of the nation.

“It is imperative that Muslim faithful do it this auspicious time of Ramadan as it is generally believed that prayers said during this fasting period, especially the last 10 days, are always accepted by Almighty Allah.”

On why prayers are mostly answered in the month of Ramadan; the cleric explained that Muslim faithful dedicate more of their time in praying for forgiveness during Ramadan.

He noted that once one obtains forgiveness through the generous mercies of Almighty Allah; “most prayers made afterward are answered.”

According to him, there is a need to continue to pray for everybody in authority for Almighty Allah’s wisdom and divine direction to lead right in righteousness and truth.

The cleric also called for continued prayer for improvement in the societal standard of living as well as love and good neighbourliness to flourish all over the country.

“Muslim faithful should constantly pray for peace in Nigeria, entire society, community or neighbourhood one finds oneself. This is very important.

“Without peace, no one can engage in any meaningful or gainful human and socio-economic activities.

“Without enduring peace, we cannot live comfortably and enjoy the natural resources Almighty Allah has graciously blessed the country with.

“In all we do as Nigerians, whether Muslim faithful or brothers and sisters of other religions, we must always strive to maintain peace and settle misunderstandings quickly and amicably for the benefit of all,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2