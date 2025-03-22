Trinity University 3rd Convocation Ceremony held in Lagos

L-r … Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Overall Best Student 2024/2023 Academic Session, CGPA 4.95.Department Computer& Info, Sciences, Animashaun Faruq Adedolapo; Chancellor, Prince Dr. Samuel Adedoyin; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole, during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the University held in Yaba, Lagos on 21/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. .

L-r… Chancellor, Trinity University, Prince Dr. Samuel Adedoyin; Chairman, Board of Trustees Deacon Adebowale Robert Tade; Pro-Chancellor: Pastor Samuel Olatunji, during the procession.

L-r… Chancellor, Trinity University, Prince Dr. Samuel Adedoyin; Registrar, Mr. David Oyejide; presenting Certificate Doctor of Business Administration and Management (Honoris Causa) to Architect (sir) Dipo Ajayi; his wife Mrs. Alaba Ajayi; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; Pro-Chancellor: Pastor Samuel Olatunji; Board of Trustees Deacon Adebowale Robert Tade.

L-r …Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Chancellor, Prince Dr. Samuel Adedoyin; Doctor of Business Administration and Management (Honoris Causa) to Architect (sir) Dipo Ajayi; his wife Mrs. Alaba Ajayi ; Vice Chancellor, Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; Council Member Trinity University ,Engr Bayo kolade.

L-r… Overall Best Student 2024/2023 Academic Session, CGPA 4.95. Department Computer & Info, Sciences, Trinity University. Animashaun Faruq Adedolapo; received his certificate from Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Kolawole.

L-r … Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria, Chief Olu Falomo; former PUNCH Chairman, Chief Ajibola Ogunsola; Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bolex Holdings Ltd. Chief, Alex-Duduyemi.

Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Chancellor, Prince Dr. Samuel Adedoyin; Doctor of Business Administration and Management (Honoris Causa) to Architect (sir) Dipo Ajayi; his wife Mrs. Alaba Ajayi; Vice Chancellor, Trinity University.Professor Clement Kolawole; Council Member Trinity University, Engr. Bayo kolade.

Cross Section of the graduation Student Trinity University.

L-r …B.sc Degree in Marketing Second Class Honours (Upper Davison ) Ogele Joy, received her certificate from Vice Chancellor, Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole.

Cross Section, of the graduate during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the University held in Lagos on 21/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2