State of emergency in Rivers too hasty , says S/W NNPP Chieftain

…Appeals to President Tinubu to temper justice with mercy

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has described the last Tuesday’s suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu as being too hasty, hence appealing to the President to temper justice with mercy.

Ajadi said his fear is hinged on the fact that President Tinubu’s action may be setting a bad precedent that may lead to the truncation of the current democracy.

He said he is gravely concerned about the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months, which the President can reduce to three months for the warring factions to learn their lessons.

Ajadi who was the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun state in the 2023 election said the happenings in Rivers State have not gone beyond what the President can resolve with a meeting between the two warring factions, warning that suspending democratic government with a proclamation may have implications for this democracy.

Ajadi while speaking with Journalists on Friday said the president has taken action but said to him, the president’s action appears too hasty, which he can still soften by reducing the penalty.

According to him, “The President’s action concerning declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State to me is too hasty. The state of emergency should have been the last option. President Tinubu has not exhausted all other options before that declaration and I have fear for this nascent democracy.

“I know President Tinubu was an arrow head in the struggle for this democracy. He suffered, went on exile and faced many personal inconveniences with others to send the military to the barracks. He needs to do more to protect this democracy.

“What is happening between the House of Assembly and Governor Sim Fubara has not gone to the extent of warranting the declaration of State of Emergency. Political disagreements, legislative conflicts, or executive-legislative tensions do not constitute a justification for emergency rule.

“Most Nigerians know that if President Tinubu called on the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara to order, the crisis will stop. If we start declaring a state of emergency on issues like this, we may not have any state with a democratic structure in future.

“What happened in Oyo State between former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and the Oyo State House of Assembly during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure was more serious than what is happening in Rivers and President Obasanjo didn’t declare a state of emergency in Oyo.

“My fear is that President Tinubu should not be seen to be setting a bad precedent for future leaders to hammer on in removing opposition governors through the back doors. I implore President Tinubu to do all within his power to restore democratic governance in Rivers State as soon as possible.

“The current action may lead to voters’ apathy in future elections. All hands must be on deck to sustain and save this democracy”.

