Nigeria Olympic C’ttee hails Coventry as she wins IOC presidency

Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel (right) and Kirsty Coventry.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, President, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel has congratulated Kirsty Coventry, OLY as the President-Elect of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

”This is the moment for Africa to lead the biggest Sporting Movement in World,” declared Engr. Habu Gumel, shortly after the results were announced in Costa Navarino, site of the ancient Olympics, where elections were held during the 144th of the IOC.

”We shall all rally around you, not only in solidarity over your resounding victory, but demonstrate commitment toward genuinely improving on the development of sports in the World and Africa in particular,” Gumel remarks.

A statement by the NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, noted that Coventry, 41, secured overwhelming 49 of the 97 votes cast to emerge on the first ballot to be declared the winner.

It read: ”We celebrate your remarkable achievement as this mark a historic milestone as you become the first woman in the Olympic Movement’s history and the first African to hold this esteemed position as the 10th president of the IOC.

”Your dedication to sports, your exemplary leadership, and your unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellence will inspire countless individuals around the world.

”As you embark on this significant journey, we have no doubt that you will champion the values of the Olympic Movement, promote diversity, and elevate the experiences of athletes globally, Gumel adds.

”Your success will be a beacon of hope for future generations. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact you will undoubtedly make within the Olympic community and beyond.

“Congratulations once again, Kirsty! The world stands with you as you take on this vital role in shaping the future of international sport”.

