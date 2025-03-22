Adeleke imposes 24 hours curfew on Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Following the renewal of hostilities in the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun town.

This is just as the Governor elongated the curfew period to 24 hours daily.

The state Governor in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Saturday, directed all security agencies such as the Military, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp NSCDC, Immigration, NDLEA, and AMOTEKUN among others to extend its security surveillance to the community.

Adeleke asked the security agencies to ensure strict compliance to the curfew, which is now 24 hours daily until peace is restored, adding that the imposed curfew was necessary to forestall escalation of the crisis and breakdown of law and order due to the communal clashes in the communities.

He said, “The curfew on Ifon-Ilobu Communities has now been extended to the Erin-Osun community until further notice.

“His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke is saddened at the escalation of the communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“To ensure that the crisis is curbed in the environment, the Governor has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun community and the curfew time is now 24-hours daily, effective immediately (today March 22, 2025) until further notice.”

“The Governor expresses his sympathy on lives and property lost in the escalated communal crisis and assures that perpetrators will face the wrath of the law.”

