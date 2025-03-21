March 21, 2025
Trending now

Trinity University 7th Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity University graduands

Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd…

Bayelsa, UNICEF sign partnership agreement on healthcare, nutrition services

Okpoko Transformation from Slum to Opulent Area, Soludo’s Urban Renewal Wonder

Enhancing Defence Cooperation: Nigerian And Bangladesh to share experiences in agriculture, military…

Fubara Exonerated From Alleged Complicity In Attacks on oil installations in Rivers

Political scheming, gang-ups cannot stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027- Ganduje.

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 21, 2025

Atiku, El-Rufai, Obi, Fayemi, others unite to stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Champion Newspapers LTD
EducationMetro news

Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity University graduands

by Editor0112

 

Graduating students of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos have been charged to use their education to bring justice to the unjust, fix the nation’s economy and innovate new technologies.

The Founder/Chief Executive of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka gave the charge while delivering the university’s 3rd convocation lecture titled ‘Success is not a Degree’ on Wednesday.

Maduka noted that through the hands of the fresh graduates, Nigeria can move from being a land of potential to a land of reality.

He shared how he struggled through childhood and rose to become a successful entrepreneur.

His words, “I lost my father when I was four and my mother became a single parent to four children. I didn’t go beyond elementary three in primary school for my formal education. But I thank God I was able to conquer my fear. I know that a lot of our young ones are gripped by fear because of the economic situation in the country.

“As a young man, I was very ambitious despite coming from a background where no one gave me a chance to survive. I was truly hungry for success.”

The business tycoon enjoined Nigerian youths to be hungry for success, work towards achieving their goals and be courageous.

“To build something great, you must develop a hunger mentality — a relentless desire to climb to the top against all odds. Have a vision, having a vision makes you see beyond what your sight can see. You also need courage and it will help strengthen your faith.

“You must also be a man of value, when you are one, money will follow. Integrity, credibility maintaining good relationships and impeccable character are important as well. When you have them, you are on your way to a successful life,” he stated.

The Pro-Chancellor, Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, in his remarks, stressed the essence of entrepreneurship, hence the addition of skills acquisition in the school’s curriculum.

“Many degrees are for nothing. But here in Trinity University, we train our students to have degrees that are for something. We engage them in entrepreneurship endeavours and we bring people like our guest lecturer of today to share their inspiring stories with our students,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Clement Kolawole, appreciated the guest speaker for honouring the invitation to share his wealth of experience in the institution.

Related posts

Corona College of Education donates books to Pry school library, harps on reviving reading culture

Editor

NNPC Foundation targets 1000 for cataracts surgery, commences screening in Lagos

Editor

HPV VACCINE INTRODUCED TO COMBAT CERVICAL CANCER IN NIGERIA ~ Dr. OKEKE

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO