Unveiling of SuDAYI by House Committee on Disability Matter at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Executive Director, Global Hope and Justice INC, Ihekwoaba Paul (left); Chairman, Sustainable Development for Africa Youth Initiative, (SuDAYI), Victoria Nyam Jim (3rd left); Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matter, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu (4th left); Executive Director, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation/Empowerment, Dr. Chike Okogwu (2nd right) and others, during the unveiling of SuDAYI by the House Committee on Disability Matter at the National Assembly in Abuja… yesterday. PHOTO: Anayo Opara .
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2