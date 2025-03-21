Unveiling of SuDAYI by House Committee on Disability Matter at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Executive Director, Global Hope and Justice INC, Ihekwoaba Paul (left); Chairman, Sustainable Development for Africa Youth Initiative, (SuDAYI), Victoria Nyam Jim (3rd left); Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matter, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu (4th left); Executive Director, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation/Empowerment, Dr. Chike Okogwu (2nd right) and others, during the unveiling of SuDAYI by the House Committee on Disability Matter at the National Assembly in Abuja… yesterday. PHOTO: Anayo Opara .