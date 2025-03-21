March 21, 2025
Trending now

Soludo urged to grant amnesty to 3 detained native doctors

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu received award at University of Calabar 37th Convocation…

Reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba: reviving Nigeria’s Enyimba City

Heirs Holdings partners GIVO Africa to tackle plastic waste for a sustainable…

Hon. Chinedu Obika, briefs Journalists on insecurity in FCT, / State of…

Unveiling of SuDAYI by House Committee on Disability Matter at Nat’l Assembly…

Trinity University 7th Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity University graduands

Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd…

Bayelsa, UNICEF sign partnership agreement on healthcare, nutrition services

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Unveiling of SuDAYI by House Committee on Disability Matter at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0125
Executive Director, Global Hope and Justice INC, Ihekwoaba Paul (left); Chairman, Sustainable Development for Africa Youth Initiative, (SuDAYI), Victoria Nyam Jim (3rd left); Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matter, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu (4th left); Executive Director, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation/Empowerment, Dr. Chike Okogwu (2nd right) and others, during the unveiling of SuDAYI by the House Committee on Disability Matter at the National Assembly in Abuja… yesterday. PHOTO:  Anayo Opara .

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, two-day crusade on ‘God has given us Victory upon Victory ‘held at Ijesha Lagos

Peter Anayo

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for  late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  died at  82 held in Lagos 

Peter Anayo

Priestly ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Onireke, Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO