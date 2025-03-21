March 21, 2025
Trending now

Trinity University 7th Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity University graduands

Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd…

Bayelsa, UNICEF sign partnership agreement on healthcare, nutrition services

Okpoko Transformation from Slum to Opulent Area, Soludo’s Urban Renewal Wonder

Enhancing Defence Cooperation: Nigerian And Bangladesh to share experiences in agriculture, military…

Fubara Exonerated From Alleged Complicity In Attacks on oil installations in Rivers

Political scheming, gang-ups cannot stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027- Ganduje.

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 21, 2025

Atiku, El-Rufai, Obi, Fayemi, others unite to stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd convocation ceremony

by Editor099

 

Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos state, will graduate a total of 122 students, including its first set of Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science students on Friday, 22nd March, 2025.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Clement Kolawole, gave the details of the institution’s 3rd convocation ceremony during a press conference held at the school premises on Monday.

Prof. Kolawole also disclosed that the university will, on Thursday, matriculate 554 new students (an increase of 48.70%), across different disciplines for the 2024/2025 academic session.

On the statistics of the graduands, the VC said 28 students (representing 22.95%) obtained first class honours among which 16 were female (representing 57.14%) and 12 were male (representing 42.85%).

“In addition, 65 students attained Second Class Upper Division, 25 obtained Second Class Lower Division, and three graduated with Third Class.”

He noted that Farouq Adedolapo Animashaun of the Computer Science, who had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 is the overall best student.

Highlighting the other activities scheduled for the convocation ceremony, the Prof. Kolawole said that the Chairman/CEO of Coscharis Group of Companies, Dr Cosmas Maduka, would deliver the convocation lecture on Wednesday, titled ‘Success is Not a Degree’ and a member of the governing council of the university, Dr Olufemi Oyinsan will be the chairman of the lecture.

He further mentioned that the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji, will deliver the matriculation lecture titled ‘The Central Place of University Education in Personal and National Development.’

“So, we will have the awarding of prizes and degrees to our graduating students on Friday, with the university’s Chancellor and renowned industrialist, Dr Samuel Adedoyin of Doyin Investments, presiding. Additionally, an honorary doctoral degree in Business Administration and Management will be conferred on Sir Dipo Ajayi, President of the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria, during the event,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Prof. Kolawole said the university which was licensed in 2019, has continued to expand its programmes, and lately added various skills training to its curriculum.

“The university which was licensed in May 2019 with nine pioneering students and has so far graduated 194 students across various disciplines. The student population has also grown to approximately 2,000.

“Trinity University has continued to expand its operations, programmes and facilities to ensure that it is in a strong position to meet the ever-increasing demand of our clients.

“It has recently added skills acquisition in digital literacy and entrepreneur, fashion design, graphic design, photography and videography, hospitality and mixology, addiction science and courier, logistics management to its programmes to give students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and be job-ready when they graduate,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the governing council of the university, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, expressed gratitude to God and the school management for the university’s steady growth.

He stated that the university had a clear vision and mission from the outset to produce graduates for the global market and to address societal challenges through cutting-edge research and community service.

Related posts

“Ribadu Challenges 1,700 PAP Scholars to excel, Otuaro highlights human capital development in Niger Delta”

Editor

Troops Arrest 25 Suspected IPOB Members, Others For Oil Theft in Niger Delta

Editor

Enugu Govt, police nab man who chopped off wife’s hand, move woman to hospital

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO