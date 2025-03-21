March 21, 2025
Photo Gallery

Trinity University 7th Matriculation Ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo098

L-r …Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Council member Trinity University, Dr Olufemi Oyinsan; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; Pro-Chancellor: Pastor Samuel Olatunji; Matriculation Lecture, Vice Chancellor, the Federal University of Technology Akure, Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji; Council Member Trinity University, Engr Bayo kolade, during the 7th Matriculation Ceremony of Trinity University on ‘the Central Place of University Education in Personal and National Development,’ held at the University premises yaba in Lagos on 20/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Pro-Chancellor, Trinity University  Pastor Samuel Olatunji; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; Matriculation Lecture, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure, Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji and  Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide.

Cross Section of the council members of Trinity University during the procession.

Cross Section of matriculation student.

Cross Section of matriculation student Trinity University taking their oath during the 7th Matriculation Ceremony of Trinity University on ‘the Central Place of University Education in Personal and National Development’ held at the University premises yaba in Lagos on 20/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

