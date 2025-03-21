Soludo urged to grant amnesty to 3 detained native doctors

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has been urged to grant amnesty to three out of the scores of native doctors currently being detained on crime related offencs.

Making the urge, two human Rights organizations, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) and Campaign for Democracy, CD, South East Zone, called on the governor to use this momentous ocassion of his celebration of three years in office to grant the amnesty.

They listed the trio native doctors to include: Akwa Okuko tiwara Aki in Oba, Eke Hit from Okija and Onyeze Jesus from Nkpor.

In the joint statement signed by the Executive Director of the human Rights body, CD South East Zone, Dede Uzor A.Uzor, the groups said Soludo should use their release as gift to their families in this season and occasion of three years in office.

They recalled that the trio were arrested in connection with “spurious and obnoxious social media instigation on our youths” which painted a very bad image for the society.

According to them, “it encourages ostentatious lifestyle and crime, making our youths to believe that hard work doesn’t pay unless you engage in unwholesome criminal activities like okeite or Awale,yahoo plus, among other false lifestyles.

The group said their activities promoted serious insecurity and tension in the state with teeming young people turning to such criminal and outlandish lifestyles.

“But since their arrest, we believe they have learnt a big lesson Soludo should make them to sign undertaking with the hope of discontinuing such crude, unethical and diabolical activities in line with the extant laws of the State” , they added further.

HURIDE said Governor Soludo should grant amnesty to them in the spirit of this successful celebration of three years in office, saying that he has done so much to improve the lives of citizens of the State. We particularly praise governor Chukwuma Soludo for his revolution in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Okpoko has been revolutionalised into a modern City.

A team of Human rights visited Okpoko for the first time last week and was very surprised because of the level of development in that community, we congratulate the governor for this populous good work.

“Governor Soludo should allow them to go home and sin no more. After all, to err is human and to forgive is divine. Some of them have spent over two months in detention. We plead that the governor should review their cases and allow them to go home” they pleaded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2