Prophet Collins Diokpala set for 3days Powerpacked Crusade with massive miracles

The City of Lagos state, Isashi, badagry axis and it’s environ is yet to experience the raw power of God in action in a remarkable display of divine insight as Prophet Collins O Diokpala, the lead pastor incharge of Fountain Of Testimony & Deliverance Ministry, Aka Solution Center. A respected man of God with an extraordinary Prophetic grace is set to kick up A 3 day Power Packed Crusade with the theme “Unwavering Faith”.

Prophet Collins Diokpala is a man whose ministry has touched souls that people have to associate with him with humility and sincerity, living the life of Christ. The crusade is billed for 3 days, slated to commence from 26th – 28th March 2025, 5pm – 7pm (Wednesday & Thursday), Then Friday 28th, 11 pm- 4 am, Vigil. At the church auditorium, 40, Onokuah Street, off Gospel Camp, lsashi along Badagry Expressway, Ojo Lagos.

According to the host, there is going to be a manifestation of God in action as there will be salvation, deliverance, prophecies with immediate solution, miracles, signs & wonders, etc. Other guests ministers of God will also be present.

As a shepherd of his flocks, he has exemplified the qualities of empathy, wisdom, and genuine care for others. His sermons have inspired and uplifted his congregation, nurturing spiritual growth and fostering a sense of community. Known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, he has provided solace, guidance, and support during times of triumph and adversity.

However, his impact extends far beyond the walls of his church. Through his unwavering commitment to his calling, he has transformed the lives of many, both within his congregation and beyond.

This 3 days crusade will bring an divine turn around in the lives of every participant as the host, advices you to invite family and friends as God will solve all kind of problems.

