Political scheming, gang-ups cannot stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027- Ganduje.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has advised opposition politicians meeting, scheming and ganging-up against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election as President in 2027 to stop wasting their time and resources on a wild goose chase. The APC National Chairman pointed out that the ruling party remains unshakable and stands “like the rock of Gibraltar” when it comes to winning the 2027 Presidential election.

“Dr. Ganduje does not have any fear about the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027,” a statement issued and signed by Chief Oliver Okpala, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje said on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “No amount of political gathering or arrangement or gang-up can stop the good people of Nigeria from re – electing Tinubu as President in 2027. Tinubu will surely emerge victorious because of his untrammelled performance since he assumed office as President of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should forget the recent political gatherings and rantings from some politicians who presently do not have any identifiable political base.

“The gatherings from mainly the Labour Party, the PDP, the SDP and other people with different political ideologies and selfish political interests will fail because they can never agree on any issue politically.

“The recent gatherings are an assemblage of people with divergent political interests. Dr. Ganduje had earlier advised those from the North in 2027 to stop their intentions as the North and people across Nigeria interested in the Presidency to support and vote for Tinubu”s re election as President in 2027 and wait for their turn.

