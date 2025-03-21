March 21, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu received award at University of Calabar 37th Convocation , 50th Anniversary

by Peter Anayo093

Honour Well Deserved: The University of Calabar, Cross River State, honours Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and alumnus of the university, class of ’98, faculty of law (one of the golden nes), Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for delivering a landmark Convocation/Anniversary lecture at the 37th Convocation and 50th Anniversary of the University. The award was presented by the Chancellor, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero during the event.

 

