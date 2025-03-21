Heirs Holdings partners GIVO Africa to tackle plastic waste for a sustainable future

L-R: Heirs Insurance Group Communications Executive, Nimiweremi Selekere; Afriland Properties Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Chukwunonso Okafor; GIVO Africa CEO, Victor Boyle-Komolafe; Heirs Holdings Group Sustainability Officer, Clari Green; GIVO Africa Operations Lead, Tairat Bashorun; and Heirs Holdings Group Communications Executive, Akindamola Akintola.

Heirs Holdings, a leading pan-African investment company with a portfolio spanning the power, energy, financial services, hospitality, real estate, healthcare and technology sectors, has announced its strategic partnership with GIVO Africa, a climate technology and recycling company, reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to driving initiatives that deliver meaningful impact.

This initiative will advance Heirs Holdings’ efforts in promoting a circular economy in Africa; fostering sustainable practices that minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency.

Over the past 15 years, Heirs Holdings’ impact-driven approach has been instrumental in shaping Africa’s business landscape, underscoring its commitment to long-term, sustainable development. Guided by its Africapitalism philosophy, Heirs Holdings has championed inclusive growth by investing in businesses that drive economic transformation, generate employment, and uplift communities across the continent.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Sustainability Officer at Heirs Holdings, Clari Green said: “At Heirs Holdings, we believe in a shared destiny with our local communities—businesses have a responsibility to drive sustainable solutions that create lasting economic and environmental impact.

This initiative reinforces our commitment improving lives and driving meaningful transformation across our continent.”

Similarly, CEO of GIVO Africa, Victor Boyle-Komolafe remarked: “We are excited to join forces with Heirs Holdings in tackling plastic waste and promoting a circular economy in Africa. By leveraging our expertise in climate technology and community engagement, we are confident that this partnership will contribute significantly to environmental conservation while fostering economic opportunities.”

Heirs Holdings continues to lead in sustainable business practices, integrating sustainability into its corporate strategy to tackle environmental challenges while fostering meaningful social impact.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2