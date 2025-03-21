March 21, 2025
Enhancing Defence Cooperation: Nigerian And Bangladesh to share experiences in agriculture, military in agriculture and defence cooperation – Badaru

by Editor0137

 

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

 

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has  said that Nigeria will share  experiences  in defence , agriculture  and Military cooperation with Bangladesh .

 

This bilateral cooperation if discussed further will successfully integrates military personnel into various non-combat sectors such as agriculture, construction, and infrastructure development.

 

This cooperation discussion aims to ensure that military personnel remain constructively engaged during peacetime, contributing to both their personal economic prosperity and the overall development of the nation.

 

This bilateral cooperation discussion took place during a courtesy visit by H.E. Mansur Rahman, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, at Ship House ,Abuja.

 

The meeting highlighted the potential of such experiences between both countries.

 

Director Information and Public Relations, Iyogun Sunday in the  press statement stated that the Minister emphasized that benefits of such military cooperation in Agriculture and Defence will lead to productive activities for military personnel to forte their skills and community development

 

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh, H.E. Mansur Rahman, expressed his support for the idea  and reiterated the importance of military involvement in civilian sectors as a means of fostering sustainable development and economic stability.

 

He highlighted that the defence  cooperation can substantially develop the Nigeria’s blue economy.

 

This underscores the Ministry of Defence’s dedication to innovative strategies that promote the welfare of military personnel and the prosperity of Nigeria as a whole.

 

 

