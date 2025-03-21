Atiku, El-Rufai, Obi, Fayemi, others unite to stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

… Condemns president’s handling of Rivers crisis

Cyril Mbah Abuja.

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed the formation by the opposition group of a formidable coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Disclosing this in Abuja during a press conference he addressed along with a cross-section of political stakeholders from across the country on Thursday, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar answered in the affirmative when he was asked whether the gathering was the formation of a coalition to wrest power from President Tinubu in 2007.

Other opposition leaders present at the ongoing press conference include, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is represented by Yunusa Tanko, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh, and Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.

Among those whose apologies were announced are former governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

The former Vice President said: “Yes, we are working as a group to ensure that democracy takes it’s rightful place in 2027.

Flanked by national chairmen of some opposition parties at the briefing, Atiku, who spoke for the group, condemned the State of Emergency declared by the president on Rivers State and the suspension of democratically elected officials stating that the move was undemocratic.

The group called on Nigerians and serving National Assembly members to reject President Bola Tinubu’s unconstitutional declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

According to Atiku, “We have come together to address the dangerous and unconstitutional actions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on March 18, 2025-to wit, the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the illegal suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly.

“This action is not only unlawful but also a clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocratic federal control over a duly elected state government.

“We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault of the constitution of our country and the institutions of our democracy.

“Mr President’s illegal and unconstitutional proclamation was presumably driven by the protracted insidious political crisis in Rivers State, which culminated in the recent Supreme Court ruling.

“Naturally, we expected all parties to the dispute to follow laid-down procedures, and in good faith, to promptly implement the judgment of the highest court of the land.

“We note that despite provocative statements and belligerent attitude of his opponents, Governor Fubara had demonstrated goodwill and appeared disposed to the implementation of the ruling of the Supreme Court.

“However, rather than rise above the fray, the president yielded to petty favouritism and betrayed the oath that he solemnly swore to before God and man, which was to ‘do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.”

“If president Tinubu had conveniently disguised his true intentions in the past, his broadcast to the nation on 18th March 2025 betrayed his bias and fell far below the standard of comportment expected from his exalted office.”