March 20, 2025
State of Emergence: All eyes on N'Assembly members in determining democratic footing…

Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria 3rd Annual Public Lecture held in Lagos

IWD: Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation hosts financial literacy initiative at OAU

Trinity University 3rd Convocation lecture on Success is not a Degree held…

Public Hearing on Bills by House of Rep on Inter-Governmental Affairs with…

Independent Awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Only 17% of people in Africa access essential oral healthcare services, WHO…

Wike’s FCT approves N242.8m Microsoft 365 license for Inland Revenue Service

FG partners private sector, W/Bank, others to boost land documentation

by Peter Anayo0156

 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the procurement of Microsoft 365 license for its Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) as part of efforts to digitise the operations of the service.

Mr. Michael Ango, acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, disclosed this after the FCT Executive Council meeting chaired by the minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ango said that the FCTA was investing significantly in technology to enhance revenue generation and collection.

“So, this is also one of those investments in technology that the FCT is undertaking.

“The license if procured will enhance our ability to move most of our manual processes into automated processes.

“It will enhance our ability to communicate within our offices,” he said.

The executive chairman added that the move would also reduce the use of paper and ensure better records keeping through the storage of information and documents in the cloud.

According to him, the license will essentially enhance our operations and assist us to generate revenue for the development of the FCT under Wike’s leadership.

 

