Wike mourns victims of Abuja accident, offers medical support

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has extended his condolences to the victims of a devastating motor vehicle accident that occurred in Karu, Abuja, yesterday evening.

The accident, which Wike described as avoidable, resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of vehicles.

Wike has offered to cover the medical expenses of the casualties, demonstrating his commitment to supporting those affected.

In a press statement made available to Daily Champion, Wike expressed his sympathies and directed the continuation of treatment for those injured.

Upon learning of the accident, Wike promptly instructed Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, to ensure the injured received immediate attention.

Dr. Fasawe was present at Asokoro District Hospital until the morning, working alongside medical personnel to treat the 17 casualties brought in.

According to Dr. Fasawe’s briefing, seven of the casualties were referred to the National Hospital, six with minor injuries were successfully treated, and three with severe burns and inhalation and crush injuries are currently receiving treatment. Unfortunately, one casualty with third-degree burns passed away during resuscitation.

Wike emphasized the importance of caution and adherence to speed limits, particularly for heavy-duty vehicle drivers.

He urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to intensify their efforts in maintaining strict compliance with traffic rules, highlighting the need to prevent such avoidable accidents in the future.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2