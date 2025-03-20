March 20, 2025
Trending now

Wike mourns victims of Abuja accident, offers medical support

Silverbird Man of the year award , 20th edition held in Lagos

3rd convocation: Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity…

Fubara’s Chief of Staff denies securing Court order to stop resumption of…

Reps, SUDAYI committed to protecting rights of vulnerable persons, PLWDs

FG committed to free speech, healthy opposition – Information Minister

Convene urgent meeting to cede APC guber ticket to Osun West— Group…

Atiku heads new coalition to challenge Tinubu, APC in 2027 elections

Emergency Rule in Rivers State: Senate goes into closed door meeting over…

Anambra govt will employ any proponent of oke-ite, odieshi magic found innocent…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Wike mourns victims of Abuja accident, offers medical support

by Peter Anayo078

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has extended his condolences to the victims of a devastating motor vehicle accident that occurred in Karu, Abuja, yesterday evening.

 

The accident, which Wike described as avoidable, resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of vehicles.

 

Wike has offered to cover the medical expenses of the casualties, demonstrating his commitment to supporting those affected.

 

In a press statement made available to Daily Champion, Wike expressed his sympathies and directed the continuation of treatment for those injured.

 

Upon learning of the accident, Wike promptly instructed Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, to ensure the injured received immediate attention.

 

Dr. Fasawe was present at Asokoro District Hospital until the morning, working alongside medical personnel to treat the 17 casualties brought in.

 

According to Dr. Fasawe’s briefing, seven of the casualties were referred to the National Hospital, six with minor injuries were successfully treated, and three with severe burns and inhalation and crush injuries are currently receiving treatment. Unfortunately, one casualty with third-degree burns passed away during resuscitation.

 

Wike emphasized the importance of caution and adherence to speed limits, particularly for heavy-duty vehicle drivers.

 

He urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to intensify their efforts in maintaining strict compliance with traffic rules, highlighting the need to prevent such avoidable accidents in the future.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Civil Defense Day: NSCDC seeks actionable information, logistic, accommodation support in Enugu

Peter Anayo

Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers’ Administrator

Peter Anayo

FG issues Sukuk bonds worth N1.1trn to finance 124 roads

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO