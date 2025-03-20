March 20, 2025
Trinity University 3rd Convocation lecture on Success is not a Degree held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

L-r …Registrar , Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; guest Lecturer, chairman/CEO, Coscharis  Group .Dr. Cosmas Maduka; received a plaque from Council member Trinity University, Engr  Bayo KoladeVice Chancellor  Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; (Pro-Chancellor)   Pastor Samuel Olatunji, during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony lecture on Success is not a Degree held at the University yaba Lagos on 19/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis  Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka; received a plaque from Council member Trinity University, Engr  Bayo Kolade.

L-r… Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Vice Chancellor  Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; (Pro-Chancellor)  Pastor Samuel Olatunji  Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis  Group .Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Dr Olufemi Oyinsan and Engr  Engr Bayo Kolade, both Council Members of the university.

Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis  Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the Studentduring the 3rd Convocation Ceremony lecture on Success, is not a Degree held at the University yaba Lagos on 19/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

