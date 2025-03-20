Trinity University 3rd Convocation lecture on Success is not a Degree held in Lagos

L-r …Registrar , Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; guest Lecturer, chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group .Dr. Cosmas Maduka; received a plaque from Council member Trinity University, Engr Bayo Kolade; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; (Pro-Chancellor) Pastor Samuel Olatunji, during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony lecture on Success is not a Degree held at the University yaba Lagos on 19/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka; received a plaque from Council member Trinity University, Engr Bayo Kolade.

L-r… Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; (Pro-Chancellor) Pastor Samuel Olatunji Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group .Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Dr Olufemi Oyinsan and Engr Engr Bayo Kolade, both Council Members of the university.

Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the Student, during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony lecture on Success, is not a Degree held at the University yaba Lagos on 19/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

