Silverbird Man of the year award , 20th edition held in Lagos

R-L… Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Airline Dr. Allen Onyema; presenting Siverbird Minister of the Year to Dr. David Umahi, Mr. Osborn Umahi; Senator Professor Anthony Ani; Senator Victor Umeh, during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the Year award held at Eko hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; received Silverbird Governor of the year from Minister of Works, Dr David Umahi, Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L- r… Governor of the Year Award Governor of Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mba, represented by his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai received the Governor of the Year award from former Governor of Ekiti State Mr Ayodele Fayose during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the Year award held at Eko Hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R- l… Senator Osita Ngwu; former Governor of Ekiti State Mr Ayodele Fayose; (Governor of the Year award Governor of Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mba ), represented by his Deputy Ifeanyi Ossai; Enugu State Liaison officer, Dr (Mrs.) Maureen Onyia; Senator Victor Umeh; Barrister Solomon Agabataekwe and a guest.

President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce; with Chairman and CEO of Biscon Communications, Bisi Olatilo, (Present Posthumous award to late Prof Dora Akunyili ) received by her Son of Obumneme Akunyili.

R-l… Founder of SilverBird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; presenting Man of the Year award to Governor of Ekiti State Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji and First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji.

L-r …Mr Richard Mofo Damijo (RMD) received the Achievement Award from Mr. Atunyola Alleluya Akpobome (Alli Baba).

L-r… Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka with chairman and CEO of Biscon Communications, Bisi Olatilo.

L-r… Governor of Ekiti State Mr Abiodun Oyebanji; Founder of SilverBird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the year award held at Eko Hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

