March 20, 2025
Trending now

Wike mourns victims of Abuja accident, offers medical support

Silverbird Man of the year award , 20th edition held in Lagos

3rd convocation: Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity…

Fubara’s Chief of Staff denies securing Court order to stop resumption of…

Reps, SUDAYI committed to protecting rights of vulnerable persons, PLWDs

FG committed to free speech, healthy opposition – Information Minister

Convene urgent meeting to cede APC guber ticket to Osun West— Group…

Atiku heads new coalition to challenge Tinubu, APC in 2027 elections

Emergency Rule in Rivers State: Senate goes into closed door meeting over…

Anambra govt will employ any proponent of oke-ite, odieshi magic found innocent…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Silverbird Man of the year award , 20th edition held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo088

R-L… Chairman/CEO, Air Peace  Airline Dr. Allen Onyema; presenting Siverbird Minister of the Year to Dr. David Umahi, Mr. Osborn Umahi; Senator Professor Anthony Ani; Senator Victor Umeh, during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the Year award held at Eko hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; received  Silverbird Governor of the year from Minister of Works, Dr David Umahi, Secretary to the  Lagos State Government (SSG), Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L- r… Governor of the Year Award Governor of Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mba, represented by his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai received the Governor of the Year award from former  Governor of Ekiti State  Mr Ayodele Fayose during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the Year award held at Eko Hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R- l… Senator Osita Ngwu; former   Governor of Ekiti State  Mr Ayodele Fayose; (Governor of the Year award Governor of Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mba ), represented  by his Deputy Ifeanyi Ossai; Enugu State Liaison officer, Dr (Mrs.) Maureen Onyia; Senator Victor Umeh;  Barrister Solomon Agabataekwe and a guest.

President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce; with Chairman and CEO of Biscon Communications,   Bisi Olatilo, (Present  Posthumous award to late Prof Dora  Akunyili ) received by her Son of Obumneme Akunyili.

R-l… Founder of SilverBird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; presenting Man of the Year award to Governor of Ekiti State Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji and  First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji.

L-r …Mr Richard Mofo Damijo (RMD) received the Achievement Award from Mr. Atunyola Alleluya Akpobome (Alli Baba).

L-r… Publisher Vanguard  Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka with chairman and CEO of Biscon Communications,   Bisi Olatilo.

L-r… Governor of Ekiti State Mr Abiodun Oyebanji; Founder of SilverBird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce;  Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

L-r…  Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, during the 20th Edition Silverbird Man of the year award held at Eko Hotel on 16/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya @ 85th  Birthday Celebration in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Speaker States Assembly Conference held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

2025 budget defence committee on Reformatory House committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO