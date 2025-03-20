She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics

…Advocates Inclusivity in Technical Fields

NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) marked another milestone with the successful hosting of She-Fix 2025, a landmark event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors and commemorating International Women’s Day.

The event, which took place recently at The Stable Center, Surulere, Lagos, attracted over 300 active participants as part of global celebrations marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). It has as its theme “Driving Diversity and Powering Progress.”

The event emphasized the critical role women play in driving innovation, national growth, and economic development. Hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and technical demonstrations served to showcase the diverse talents and contributions of women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The event also honored female mechanics for their outstanding achievements, presenting awards in recognition of their significant contributions and dedication to their craft.

NNPC Retail’s Managing Director, Mr. Huub Stokman, highlighted the transformative vision behind She-Fix: “She-Fix 2025 transcends the idea of a mere event—it represents our collective commitment to recognizing and elevating women’s voices and contributions across various industries.”

Mr. Cyprian Onwuegbu, Senior Business Adviser representing the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, reiterated the company’s dedication to gender inclusivity: “NNPC is steadfast in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. She-Fix symbolizes our ongoing commitment to creating an equitable and progressive workplace for women.”

Attendees actively participated in Car Care 101 sessions, live car diagnostics, and explored a lively marketplace promoting female-led businesses. Special discounts on Oleum Lubricants and LPG NR-GAS further supported NNPC Retail’s commitment to empowering women in the energy sector.

A standout feature of the event was the vibrant panel session titled “Unleashing the Potential of Women for a Stronger Nation,” where industry leaders and policymakers discussed strategies to overcome workplace barriers, nurture leadership among women, and create inclusive environments that empower women to thrive.

Other highlights of the She-Fix 2025 included live entertainment, music performances, interactive games, and networking opportunities. The popular spin-the-wheel challenge added excitement, facilitating mentorship and professional connections.