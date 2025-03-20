Reps, SUDAYI committed to protecting rights of vulnerable persons, PLWDs

March 20, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

by Peter Anayo

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Committee on Disability Matters and the Sustainable Development for African Youth Initiative (SUDAYI) have expressed their resolve to ensure the protection of rights of vulnerable persons and Persons Living with Disabilities PLWDs in Nigeria.

 

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Bashir Dawodu gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting with SUDAYI a non governmental organization dedicated to creating positive change in commununiies across Africa on Thursday in Abuja.

 

The House Committee and the NGO said they have been working on strategies to ensure that there is adequate protection of rthe ights of vulnerable persons and persons living with disabilities in Nigeria.

 

 

The Executive Director of the NGO  Victoria Nyam Jim said that the organization’s mission is to inspire and equip African youths especially those with special needs to become leaders in sustainable development by providing education mentorship opportunities.

 

They also aim to promote environmental sustainability, economic empowerment and social equity ensuring that young people are at the forefront of creating a resilient and prosperous Africa.

 

They lamented that oftentimes vulnerable persons and persons living with disabilities are denied opportunities to actualize their potential and particularly lamented that they are denied access to public buildings and facilities in the country.

 

They pledged to work collaboratively to provide the enabling environment needed to empower African youths with the knowledge, skills and resources needed to drive sustainable development, fostering a future where innovation, environmental stewardship and socio-economic growth are harmonized for the prosperity of the continent.

 

