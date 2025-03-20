Reps approve Tinubu’s State of Emergency in Rivers State

March 20, 2025
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the proclamation of State of Emergency in Rivers State as declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The House adopted the motion moved by the Majority Leader Hon.Prof. Julius Ihonvbere and debated on the declaration of State of Emergency and approved it with a vote at a plenary session attended by two hundred and forty three (243) members

During the debate, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon.Phillip Agbese, called for the inauguration of National Peace and Reconcilatory Committee to mediate among the parties involved in political crisis in Rivers State.

Moreover, the House in an amendment to the motion by a Hon.Ben Etanabene (Delta,PDP) approved the take over of the legislative activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly in line with the section 11 subsection 4 of the Constitution.

The House in another amendment clause by the Minority Whip Hon..Ali Isa JC urged President Bola Tinubu to review the Status of the State of Emergency within the given six months earlier announced by the President.

Meanwhile,the green chamber earlier today received a letter on the declaration of State of Emergency from President Bola Tinubu that was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker House of Hon.Dr Tajudeen Abbas for the members to debate.

Nigerians have expressed divergent opinions over the Declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu

While some citizens said that the declaration by President Tinubu was in line with the constitutional provisions others described President Tinubu’s action as unconstitutional.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu on Tuesday night in a live broadcast declared State of Emergency in Rivers State citing break down of law and order arising from political crisis in the State.

In the declaration President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu and Members of Rivers State House of Assembly for initial period of six months.

President Tinubu also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as sole administrator for the period of six months

 

