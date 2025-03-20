Public Hearing on Bills by House of Rep on Inter-Governmental Affairs with Shareholders held in Abuja

From left… Chairman House of Representative Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs Hon. Canice Moore Nwachukwu, the Representative of the Speaker, Hon. Patrick Umoh and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon. Ime Okon, at the Public Hearing on some Bills by House of Representative on Inter-Governmental Affairs with the Shareholders, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left …Chairman House of Representative Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs Hon. Canice Moore Nwachukwu, representing the Speaker, Hon. Patrick Umoh, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon. Ime Okon, and member of the Committee Hon. Victor Abang at the Public Hearing on some Bills by House of Representative on Inter-Governmental Affairs with the Shareholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

