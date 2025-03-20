Ogun Govt issues flood alert to residents

Ogun State government has issued a flood alert to residents of the State to be vigilant and careful of their environment as one of the major flood prone areas in Nigeria, according to classification made available by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Abeokuta, said the flood alert was part of the Ministry ‘s adaptation and mitigation strategies to enlighten the citizens of the State of the vulnerability of various settlements and communities around the State.

He said the Ministry yearly, must issue flood alert to residents towards raising their consciousness about flood and its adverse impacts on the environment and socio-economic life of the people.

He said: “As part of our adaptation and mitigation strategies, an annual flood alert is issued by the Ministry of Environment to inform and enlighten the citizens of the extent of vulnerability of various settlements and communities in the State. This we have continued to do in the last four years with positive impact.

“Tis year, NIMET in its predictions highlights the likelihood of heavy downpour with intensity ranging from 965mm to 1805mm which raises concern for communities nationwide that are already vulnerable to flooding and its possible impact. The rainfall predictions for Ogun State commenced early this month, March while Little Dry Spell (LDS) is expected in the state from the 21st of July, and it will last between 27 to 40 days.

“In addition, the NIMET predictions show that in April – June, there is likely to be Severe Dry Spell above 15 days after the establishment of rainfall. The prediction also identified 16 local government areas as flood-prone zones.

“To mitigate the impact of two seasons of flood in the State, the State government in the last 5 years have de-silted 988.3km of rivers/streams, and drainage channels; constructed 698m in length of concrete drainages and culverts of various cross-sections. Presently, de-silting of rivers/streams and drainage channels, and construction of drainages and culverts are ongoing in various parts of the State to further reiterate the State Government’s determination to reduce the impact of floods in the State. The execution of the projects will commence in April, and this cut across three senatorial districts of the State.”

He added that in the bid to further mitigate flooding in wetland areas of Isheri, Akute and Warewa, the state government has concluded plans to create more tributaries for Ogun Rivers and complete the. dredging of Opa Aro River, saying the project had been billed to commence in April in phases, and with the de-silting of the Banku River to Majidun and Mawarere.

The commissioner explained that already, the retention for flood in the area has reduced from annual average of six (6) weeks to three (3) weeks in 2024, being the positive outcome of approval given by Governor Dapo Abiodun for the dredging of Oparo Rivers as a prove of concept for mitigation of adverse impact of flooding in Isheri community.

“In continuation of the efforts of the government to minimize the occurrence of flood in the State, residents of Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Owode, Abeokuta, Onihale in Ifo, Sagamu, Iperu and Ilishan are advised to be wary of flash flood expected between March and July.

“Meanwhile, those living on floodplains of Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Owa and Yemule River banks in Ijebu-Ode, Ifaara, Ebute-Oni, Ayede-Ayila, Makun, Iwopin and Igele in Ogun Waterside, Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East, Sokori, Arakanga and Onikoko River all in Abeokuta, Eruwuru, Eri, Ibu, Majopa, Odan and Sensen in Sagamu, and Ijamido, Ilo, Erukomu, Isakale, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area among others are advised to relocate to safer grounds before the coastal flood between September and November.

“Also, motorists, bike-riders and other road users are advised not to enter or cross flooded roads during rainfall. Community Development Associations (CDAs) are enjoined to educate their residents not to dump refuse on drainage channels and rivers/streams, build on run-off routes or engage in other environmentally hazardous activities as the State government will not shy from applying maximum consequences for such inordinate behavior.

“Farmers in the State, are advised to follow the rainfall prediction pattern and plan the planting scheme in line with the weather forecast to prevent damage to their crops and livestock,” he added.

The Commissioner, therefore, enjoined all the twenty Local Government Chairmen

to domesticate the NIMET weather prediction for their various CDAs and community stakeholders in local languages for proper planning towards the rainy season.

He stressed that the State Emergency Management Authority, SEMA has assured the residents of the State of it’s readiness to perform its statutory roles optimally in case of emergency evacuation to designated IDP camps located strategically around the State.

He further hinted that the Ministry of Environment would collaborate with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority OORBDA to monitor the periodic release of water from Oyan dam especially during the peak of raining season for the purpose of mitigating the impact of the overflow of Ogun River on the vulnerable wet land communities.

“In conclusion, let me assure visitors and residents that Ogun State government is committed to maximize the benefits of the 2025 raining season for food production and to support the National aspiration on food security. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders to sign up to a joint action to enable Ogun State to prevail during this raining season. Raining season is not a curse, but a blessing. We should therefore be prepared to benefit maximally from this gift of nature,” Oresanya said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2