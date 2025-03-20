March 20, 2025
Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria 3rd Annual Public Lecture held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo067

From left… Chairman, organising Committee, 2025 Ramadan Lecture, Engr. Tajudeen Ibrahim; Ikeja Branch Chairman, NSE, Engr. Nimot Muili; Guest Speaker, CEO, Qiblah International Services, Alhaji Imam Abdulfattah Abdulmjaeed; past President, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Idiat Amusu; Engr. Iskeel Sadiq and Engr. Al-Ameen Ahmadu, during the Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria (MEAN) 3rd Annual Public Lecture on Keeping the Faith Alive in the Age of Disinformation, in Lagos on Saturday.

From left…Engr. Gbadegesin Osuolale; Engr. Olalekan Ajani;Ikeja Branch Chairman, NSE, Engr. Nimot Muili; Guest Speaker, CEO, Qiblah International Services, Alhaji Imam Abdulfattah Abdulmajeed; past President, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Idiat Amusu; Engr. Ganiyu Owolabi and Engr. Odetokun Murufdeen, during the Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria (MEAN) 3rd Annual Public Lecture on Keeping the Faith Alive in the Age of Disinformation,

From left… Husband of Ikeja Branch Chairman, Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE), Mr. Ademola Adesalu; Chairman, organising Committee, 2025 Ramadan Lecture, Engr. Tajudeen Ibrahim; Ikeja Branch Chairman, NSE, Engr. Nimot Muili; Guest Speaker, CEO, Qiblah International Services, Alhaji Imam Abdulfattah Abdulmajeed; Past President, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Idiat Amusu; Director, (Planning Research and Design Department) Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Engr. Gbadamosi Kamal.

L-r… Odetokun Morifudeedi, Owolabi Ganiyu, Engr Olalekan Ajani, Ademola Adesalu.

CEO, Qiblah International Services, Alhaji Imam Abdulfattah Abdulmajeed, addressing their members.

Cross Section of the Members during the Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria (MEAN) 3rd Annual Public Lecture on Keeping the Faith Alive in the Age of Disinformation, in Lagos on Saturday,  15/ 3/2025… Courtesy from  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

