IWD: Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation hosts financial literacy initiative at OAU

Cross section of guests and participants at the Financial Literacy initiative which was held on the campus of the OAU, Ile-Ife.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation, in collaboration with Moniepoint Group and the Association of Professional Women in Engineering (APWEN) Ile-Ife chapter, hosted a financial literacy session for female students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

This initiative aligns with the year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” focusing on dismantling systemic barriers that perpetuate inequality, such as unequal pay, limited access to education, and under-representation in leadership and promoting gender equality.

The session drew a dedicated group of over two hundred and fifty young women, from STEM related courses in OAU, eager to learn and prepare for their future careers.

The event aimed to equip these students with essential tools to thrive in fields where women are often underrepresented, such as finance and STEM.

Also, the session provided tangible resources to support their professional aspirations while helping them network and gain insights into solving real-world problems.

This effort is part of a broader commitment by the Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation to enhance STEM education in Nigeria.

Recently, the foundation donated a CAD/CAM laboratory to further support STEM initiatives, reflecting its dedication to fostering innovation and inclusivity in these critical fields.

Speaking on the import of the initiative, OAU alum and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda noted that against the backdrop of data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which suggests that only 38per cent of Nigerian adults are financially literate, there is a strong and urgent imperative to bridge the financial literacy gap while adding that there can be no sustainable financial inclusion without financial literacy as the cornerstone.

“Financial inclusion represents a fundamental pillar of economic development, ensuring that everyone can access affordable formal financial services, including payments, credit, and savings.

“As technology and financial products become pervasive, it becomes important that we take financial literacy more seriously as it is a strong determinant of financial inclusion.

“For young ladies pursuing STEM careers, financial literacy empowers them to prudently navigate aspects of their education, professional development, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

“By understanding concepts like budgeting, investing, and saving, they can make informed decisions about their education and securing their financial future,” Eniolorunda said.

The event was graced by prominent members of the university community including Dean, Faculty of Technology, Prof Lasisi Umoru, HoD, Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Obayopo, APWEN Coordinator Ile Ife, Prof. Mrs. Bello Sururah, HoD Civil Engineering Dept, Dr Kemi Ayodele, who was chairperson of the occasion, and Prof Omotayo Aregbesola who delivered an exciting lecture titled, Now and Beyond: Excelling as females in STEM.

Learning and Development Specialist, Moniepoint Inc, Yomi Ojute took the students and guests on an exciting discourse around winning strategies for developing financial literacy with the feedback from the financial literacy session overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the transformative impact of investing in knowledge.

As the world continues to strive for gender parity, initiatives like these serve as an exemplar and beacon of hope, inspiring future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM with confidence, determination and a passion to transform Nigeria into a country that we all can be proud of.

