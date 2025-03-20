Independent Awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos

L-R … Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Representative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Wife of Speaker House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abassl, during the 2024 independent Newspapers award at Eko hotel in Lagos on 15/3/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare; Representative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi, Tinubu, Wife of Speaker House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, Chairman of the Award ceremony, Chief Bode George; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin and others during the presentation of the 2024 Woman of the Year Award to the First Lady by the Independent Newspapers held in Lagos.

L-r… Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat, Wife of the Speaker House of Representatives Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; SSG to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Salu-Hundeyin after the presentation of the 2024 Woman of the Year Award to the First Lady( which was received on her behalf by the Wife of the Speaker) by the Independent Newspapers held in Lagos.

R-L…. Chairman of the Award ceremony, Chief Bode George; presents the award to Governor of the year 2024 (Urban renewal) Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo represented by his Deputy Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief Independent Newspapers, Mr. Steve Omanufeme; Aviation Sector CEO of the year Prof Charles Anosike; Vice Chancellor of the year Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

R-L… Chairman of the Award ceremony, Chief Bode George; Presenting Independent Man of the year award to representative of Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare; Secretary and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP ) Oyo State Wasiuu Adeleke.

R-L… Publisher/ CEO, QED .ng, Olumide Iyanda; presenting an award to Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the year to (VC) Federal University Oye-Ekiti Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina his wife, Dr Mrs Bosede Oluwayemisi Fasina.

R-L … Glory Money, Chief Executive officer, VGL Global represented her husband, Sheyi Money; received the independent Marine industry Traliblazner of the year from Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief of The Niche, Ikechukwu Amaechi and Ernest Nikoro.

L-r… Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe; wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Former National Chairman , All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Representative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi, Tinubu, Wife of Speaker House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abassl.

Cross Section of the awardee during the 2024 Independent Newspapers award at Eko hotel in Lagos on 15/3/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

