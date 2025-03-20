Gaming is a growing Industry with capacity to create jobs and wealth – Reps

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that gaming is a fast growing industry in Nigeria with the capacity to create jobs and wealth with attendant huge revenue for the country.

Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas stated this on Wednesday during the public hearing organised by the House Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs at the National Assembly.

The hearing is on ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Lottery Act 2005 and the National Lottery (Amendment) Act 2017 And to Enact Central Gaming Bill to Regulate the Operation and Business of All Forms of Online and Remote Gaming Across Nigeria and Beyond and to Provide for Gaming in the Federal Capital Territory to Enhance Revenue Generation for the Federation and For Related Matters’

The gaming bill was read in the House on Thursday, February 13, 2025, for the second time before it was referred to the Committee of Governmental Affairs for further legislative action.

The Speaker said that the House is mandated by the constitution to make laws that would help re-create the Nigerian economy and improve revenue generation for the country in order to enable the executive to effectively execute its mandate and programmes for the good of the people.

He noted that across the world, there were extant legal regulations that guide the operations of online gaming in different jurisdictions.

He also called for proper management and regulation of gaming in other to ensure that the right and proper things are done to ensure that they add value to national and personal wealth.

He pointed out that public hearing is a legislative tool created to allow for participatory legislation, citizen engagement and inclusion.

Also speaking in an opening remarks, Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Cannice Moore Nwachukwu said that the House Committee is committed to reform of the gaming sector of the nation’s economy for economic prosperity.

He called on invited stakeholders to speak on the issues that will help the House Committee make the gaming sector more productive to the Nigerian economy.

Other critical stakeholders notably the National Lottery Regulatory Commission however kicked against the establishment of National Gaming Trust Fund to promote and provide funding to gaming activities in Nigeria.

The Commission said that instead of creating another agency, the National Lottery Trust Fund should be empowered to continue to regulate gaming and lottery activities in the country.

