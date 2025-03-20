Fubara’s Chief of Staff denies securing Court order to stop resumption of Sole Administrator

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Hon. Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has denied reports that he has secured a court order stopping the new Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd.) from resuming office.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy Professor Ngozi Odu and the State House of Assembly for an initial six months, following reports of double explosion on oil facilities in Gokana and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the state, amidst protracted political battle between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara.

The development has since sparked mixed reactions across the state and country, with many condemning the president’s action.

However, on Wednesday there were reports of a Rivers State High Court stopping the resumption of the new Sole Administrator making the rounds on social media, on the prayers of the Chief of Staff to the embattled Rivers Governor.

Edison Ehie, in a statement he personally signed debunked approaching any court, describing the reports as fake, false and misleading.

Ehie said, “My attention has been drawn to an obvious fake news being spread on social media by delusional minds, who are bent on continuing to aggravate the already tensed political atmosphere in the State, to the effect that I secured “an order” from the Rivers State High Court “preventing the Sole Administrator”, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), “from resuming duties” in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The malicious post claimed that the alleged order was granted in a fictitious suit I purportedly filed challenging “the Presidential Pronouncement of State of Emergency in Rivers State” as “unconstitutional”.

“Ordinarily, I would not have reacted to this empty social media rant by low-minds and never-do-wells who thrive on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among the people of the State, but to save the gullible public from buying into this cheap blackmail and misinformation, and believing same to be true.

“The truth is that even the author is so uneducated and illiterate that he or she cannot correctly spell my name, or the names of others he or she claims to be writing about, or even the suit number and when it was filed or heard.”

He advised Nigerians, especially the people of Rivers State to discountenance the report as a baseless, false and malicious post, as it is intended to create bad blood among the people while painting me as a non-conformist.

“I have since decided to be law-abiding and conduct my affairs peacefully in accordance with the law, holding strong to my faith and God, and has no intention to act in any way that will present me as a disruptor.

“I, therefore, urge peace-loving Rivers people and fellow Nigerians to treat this reckless post as a deliberate attempt to invade their cyberspace with unsolicited and vexatious narrative aimed at achieving nothing but hate and anger.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2