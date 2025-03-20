FG partners private sector, W/Bank, others to boost land documentation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has stated it’s readiness to engage and partner with private sector in order to increase land registration and documentation all over the country, as a strategy to tackle long-standing challenges in land governance.

In this regard, it stated the commitment of the World Bank and other relevant stakeholders in assisting it to achieve the feat for the good of the country.

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa who spoke at the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme in Abuja Wednesday, expressed concern over the huge number of unregistered and untitled land in the country, stating that the present administration is posed to change the narratives.

He stated that less than 10% of Nigerian lands were documented in 140 years, the development he said is against the resolve to boost land administration and governance in the country.

According to him: “Since the inception of formal land registration in Nigeria in 1883, the processes have been conducted under a non-compulsory sporadic system, which is slow, cumbersome, opaque, and expensive for the average landowner. It is no surprise, therefore, that less than 10 per cent of the entire land in our country is registered in 140 years,”.

The minister further stressed the need for systematic reforms, noting that over 90 per cent of land in Nigeria remains unregistered and untitled, rendering landowners unable to leverage their assets for economic growth

He said: “Experts estimate that this has resulted in a dead capital exceeding $300bn. Addressing this issue is not just about administrative efficiency; it is a critical step toward economic transformation,”.

Dangiwa unfolded government’s strategy, which includes launching a National Digital Land Information System to modernize land administration, increasing formal land transactions, and training land registration officers.

He said: “We aim to register, document, and title all land parcels to unlock Nigeria’s dead capital, empowering landowners to utilize their assets for economic growth,”.

The minister further stated the role of the private sector in the initiative, particularly through Public-Private Partnerships, which he said would be key to mobilizing resources and expertise for the programme.

“Digitized land administration presents significant investment opportunities, and we must identify successful PPP models that can be adapted to the Nigerian context,” he said.

Dangiwa maintained that the government is committed to ensuring uniformity in land administration while respecting state-level jurisdictions.

“Our role is to establish a uniform framework that enables states to build credible, efficient, and interoperable land titling and registration systems, fostering nationwide integration and functionality,” he stated.

He reviewed previous efforts to streamline land registration, including the work of the Presidential Technical Committee on Land Reforms, which proposed Systematic Land Titling and Registration as a viable solution.

Dangiwa noted that: There is also industry-wide and global acceptance that it is the best and most proven method for titling, with adoption by several states already. What remains now is to have the National Council of State approve it,”.

The initiative is expected to increase formal land transactions from the current 10 per cent to over 50 per cent in the next decade, improve access to credit, and boost internally generated revenue for state governments, he said.

On its part, the World Bank reaffirmed commitment to the initiative, stating that it will provide the necessary support to ensure that government achieves it’s goal.

Country Director of World Bank who was represented at the event by Dr. Michael Ilesanmi, Senior Special Development Specialist, said the bank was ready for the programme.

According to him: “The National Land Registration and Documentation Programme aligns with the vision of the World Bank to eradicate poverty. We are proud to be partners of the government of Nigeria on a number of development initiatives. Indeed, this particular programme will help unlock the potential of the national and sub-national economies for investors,”.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, senate committee on land, housing and urban development, Aminu Tambuwal, said land is the most critical asset of every nation, stating that the national assembly will provide support for the success of the programme.

He urged the governors, stakeholders and others to collaborate and lend their support for the programme.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2