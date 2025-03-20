FG committed to free speech, healthy opposition – Information Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to upholding the constitutionally guaranteed rights of all Nigerians by fostering constructive criticism and healthy opposition as essential pillars for reinforcing and deepening the nation’s democratic framework.

The Minister, who stated this at the ongoing Ministerial Briefing Session in Abuja on Thursday, also pledged the government’s continuous support for creating a conducive environment for the media to thrive in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and his counterpart from the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, briefed the media at the 5th edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Session.

“I want to re-emphasize that President Tinubu, as a foremost democrat, is fully committed to protecting the constitutionally guaranteed rights of all Nigerians, and also encourages constructive criticism and healthy opposition because of their essential role in reinforcing and deepening our democratic framework.

“I hereby take the liberty to reaffirm the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration to upholding press freedom and creating a conducive environment for media practice in Nigeria. This administration believes that a free and responsible press is essential for good governance, transparency, and national development,” Idris said.

The Minister used the occasion to congratulate the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its 70th anniversary, saying it’s a milestone that reflects the Union’s enduring commitment to press freedom and journalistic excellence.

“I would like to once again express my appreciation to the media for your dedication in covering the Ministerial Briefing Session. Today’s briefing takes place within a significant period, as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is marking its 70th anniversary. This is a milestone that reflects NUJ’s enduring commitment to press freedom and journalistic excellence,” he stated.

Idris said the ongoing Ministerial Briefing Session spearheaded by his ministry, highlights the government’s commitment to accountability and equally serves as a platform to keep Nigerians informed about the policies and programmes of the Tinubu Administration.

“This session is a vital opportunity for the Honourable Ministers to update Nigerians on the progress and significant milestones achieved under their stewardship. Through this interactive forum, which is enhanced by multimedia channels, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency and public engagement by providing direct insights into the policies, initiatives, and reforms shaping the ministries’ objectives,” he said.

Idris described the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tuggar, as a seasoned diplomat, who deserves commendation for his commitment to promoting Nigeria’s image on the global stage through proactive diplomacy, strategic international engagements, and a clear articulation of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

Similarly, he praised the Minister of Interior, Dr. Tunji-Ojo, for bringing remarkable innovation towards repositioning the Ministry in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

