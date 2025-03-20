March 20, 2025
Trending now

Abuja explosion: NBSA calls for urgent blood donation

Ogun Govt issues flood alert to residents

Gaming is a growing Industry with capacity to create jobs and wealth…

Mbah’s huge investment in education, health, infrastructure a turning point for Enugu…

She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics

1966 Civil War: Reintegrate Igbos into Nigeria -Senator Victor Umeh tells FG

Reps approve Tinubu’s State of Emergency in Rivers State

FCT Police Command Bursts Kidnap Syndicate, Rescues Foreign National From Durumi IDP…

No Court Has Ruled Against New Electricity Tariff in Nigeria, Aba Power…

DCP Zambia bags three sustainability awards

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

FCT Police Command Bursts Kidnap Syndicate, Rescues Foreign National From Durumi IDP Camp, Arrests Five Suspects 

by Editor0100
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The relentless efforts of the FCT Police Command in combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents have once again yielded significant success. In a well-coordinated operation, Police operatives from the Durumi Division have rescued Sambo Umar Labibo, a citizen of Burkina Faso, from the clutches of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating within the Durumi IDP Camp.
On March 18, 2025, at about 3:05 PM, the Durumi Divisional Headquarters received an urgent report that Sambo Umar Labibo had been kidnapped since March 14, 2025. His abductors forced him to call a close associate, demanding a ransom of fifteen million naira (₦15,000,000).
Upon receiving this intelligence, Police operatives swiftly mobilized and launched a meticulous operation. With strategic planning and close collaboration with the victim’s associate, the operatives tactically set a trap for the kidnappers. As the suspects arrived at the designated ransom collection point, they were swiftly apprehended before they could make an escape.
The arrested suspects include:
1.Ibrahim Umar
2.Hamza Buba
3.Muktar Mohammed
4.Masaud Abdullahi
5.Moses Idoko – the gang’s medical director, responsible for providing medical care to both suspects and victims.
Following their arrest, the suspects led the Police operatives to their hideout within the Durumi IDP Camp, where the victim was found and rescued unharmed. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.
This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the FCT Police Command in dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that all residents—both citizens and foreigners—are safe within the nation’s capital.
The FCT Police Command reaffirms its dedication to fighting crime and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.
For emergencies and complaints, FCT residents are advised to contact the FCT Police Command via:
08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653, Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192
End.

Related posts

Gov. Fubara shuns 27 Pro -Wike lawmakers, presents N1.1trn budget to 3-man Rivers Assembly

Peter Anayo

Tinubu mourns as ex-Supreme Court Justice Argungu dies

Peter Anayo

Women Affairs Minister celebrates Lagos Governor’s Wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on her 58th birthday

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO