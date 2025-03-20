FCT Police Command Bursts Kidnap Syndicate, Rescues Foreign National From Durumi IDP Camp, Arrests Five Suspects 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The relentless efforts of the FCT Police Command in combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents have once again yielded significant success. In a well-coordinated operation, Police operatives from the Durumi Division have rescued Sambo Umar Labibo, a citizen of Burkina Faso, from the clutches of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating within the Durumi IDP Camp.

On March 18, 2025, at about 3:05 PM, the Durumi Divisional Headquarters received an urgent report that Sambo Umar Labibo had been kidnapped since March 14, 2025. His abductors forced him to call a close associate, demanding a ransom of fifteen million naira (₦15,000,000).

Upon receiving this intelligence, Police operatives swiftly mobilized and launched a meticulous operation. With strategic planning and close collaboration with the victim’s associate, the operatives tactically set a trap for the kidnappers. As the suspects arrived at the designated ransom collection point, they were swiftly apprehended before they could make an escape.

The arrested suspects include:

1.Ibrahim Umar

2.Hamza Buba

3.Muktar Mohammed

4.Masaud Abdullahi

5.Moses Idoko – the gang’s medical director, responsible for providing medical care to both suspects and victims.

Following their arrest, the suspects led the Police operatives to their hideout within the Durumi IDP Camp, where the victim was found and rescued unharmed. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the FCT Police Command in dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that all residents—both citizens and foreigners—are safe within the nation’s capital.

The FCT Police Command reaffirms its dedication to fighting crime and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

For emergencies and complaints, FCT residents are advised to contact the FCT Police Command via:

08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653, Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192

End.